Xbox One X Day One Edition Surfaced

Posted: Aug 18 2017, 4:11am CDT

 

Will there be a Xbox One X Day One Edition?

Microsoft will reveal the Xbox One X pre-order details on Sunday during the gamescom live presentation. Retailers are expected to begin taking pre-orders for the Xbox One X right after the event. Microsoft teased a few Xbox One X surprises to be revealed during the event. One of these surprises could be a special Xbox One X Day One Edition.

German Xbox blog xboxdynasty spotted the Xbox One X Day One Edition listing on the German Amazon site. The evidence is a screenshot of the listing. We are not able to confirm this as the amazon.de does not list the Xbox One X 1TB Day One Edition anymore. Interestingly, the regular Xbox One X product page is also gone.

The removal of the Xbox One X page could be seen supporting the existence of the Xbox One X 1TB Day One Edition at least in Germany. Amazon US and Amazon UK are still listing the Xbox One X as before.

Microsoft also offered a limited edition Xbox One Day One Edition when the console launched. The limited edition featured a "DAY ONE 2013" inscriptions on the controller and a unique achievement. 

Many Xbox fans hope the surprise Microsoft is talking about is actually a free game with the Xbox One X. Unless anything leaks, we have to wait until Sunday 9am CET / 12pm PDT to find out during the Xbox at gamescom 2017  live stream

To be first in line for the pre-order, download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to get alerted on your smartphone, the minute the pre-order for the Xbox One X begins online. In the app, click on the "Notify Me button" on the Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

So far AmazonTargetWalmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X. To get ready for the Xbox One X pre-order, refer to the Xbox One X pre-order report.

