Xbox One X Day One Edition Surfaced

Microsoft will reveal the Xbox One X pre-order details on Sunday during the gamescom live presentation. Retailers are expected to begin taking pre-orders for the Xbox One X right after the event. Microsoft teased a few Xbox One X surprises to be revealed during the event. One of these surprises could be a special Xbox One X Day One Edition.

German Xbox blog xboxdynasty spotted the Xbox One X Day One Edition listing on the German Amazon site. The evidence is a screenshot of the listing. We are not able to confirm this as the amazon.de does not list the Xbox One X 1TB Day One Edition anymore. Interestingly, the regular Xbox One X product page is also gone.

The removal of the Xbox One X page could be seen supporting the existence of the Xbox One X 1TB Day One Edition at least in Germany. Amazon US and Amazon UK are still listing the Xbox One X as before.

Microsoft also offered a limited edition Xbox One Day One Edition when the console launched. The limited edition featured a "DAY ONE 2013" inscriptions on the controller and a unique achievement.

Many Xbox fans hope the surprise Microsoft is talking about is actually a free game with the Xbox One X. Unless anything leaks, we have to wait until Sunday 9am CET / 12pm PDT to find out during the Xbox at gamescom 2017 live stream.

So far Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X. To get ready for the Xbox One X pre-order, refer to the Xbox One X pre-order report.