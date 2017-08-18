 
 

Nintendo EShop On Nintendo Switch Adds Four New Games

Posted: Aug 18 2017

 

The Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure game includes all five episodes of Season One and all three episodes of the Adventure Pass.
The Nintendo Switch has added a couple of novel games to its repertoire. Together they are driving the gamers nuts!

Nintendo’s download included among its contents much that was of interest to gamers. Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure allowed the gamers a chance to begin a journey through the Overworld to the End.

With your sidekicks and a country that was in dire need of leadership, your choices are what fuel the story in this game. The Flip Wars game for the Nintendo Switch is also currently available. You get to change panels at the drop of a hat. Also foes may be flipped too.

Tank Troopers is coming to the Nintendo 3DS. You get your choice of tanks and troops not to mention fight with opponents through a local wireless. Each troop member has a particular strength which could be giving electric jolts or healing others.

You could employ these powers and even fight the war using bombs. The Wonderful 101 is available on the Wii U. In it you play Wonder Red.

As you take your team of Wonderful Ones into a quest, each one of you can transform into a fist, a scimitar, a glider and a gun. Thus you could inflict massive damage on the enemy’s forces. 

Other games which make up some of the novel additions this week include within their ranks: The Jackbox Party Pack (another alternative is its second version too), ACA NEOGEO Magician Lord, Sky Ride, Chicken Wiggle and Alchemic Dungeon.

The Nintendo Switch Eshop has especially included four new computer games to its ever-expanding list. Magician Lord presents a fantasy action game. A magician by the name of Elaton has to protect the world from an evil man named Gal-Agiese.

Magician Lord will sell for $8. Then come Jackbox Party Pack and Jackbox Party Pack 2 which sell for $25 each. They contain such special feature games as: You Don’t Know Jack, Fibbage XL, Drawful, Quiplash not to mention a great man other games. Sky Ride retails for $7. Two other games that can be added to these are Sonic Mania and Troll and I.

