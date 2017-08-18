 
 

Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 4 And Xbox One In US Last Month

Posted: Aug 18 2017, 4:51am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in US Last Month
 

Nintendo Switch Sells more Units than PS4 and Xbox One

The report for July 2017 showed that the Nintendo Switch was by far the most sold console in the US of A. This success could be attributed partially to the novel units that arrived in the retail channels.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Also the unveiling of Splatoon 2, which was the best game of July 2017, helped this process pick up speed. Sony’s PS4 however remains the top trend in the best consoles on a global level.

In July 2017, the hardware sold in the United States amounted to $182 million. This was a 29% increase over the period starting in 2016.

The Switch and PS4 were behind most of the sales. Regarding Xbox One, the report remained silent. In the USA, hardware sales also amounted to $1.6 billion which added upto a surplus of 20%.

The Switch was once again the main force behind this trend. Accessories and Gamecards grew year to year upto 9% thereby reaching $129 million.

Since the Switch was easier to find last month, it outsold both PS4 and Xbox One. If Nintendo continues on this path, it could end up a winner.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Xbox One X Day One Edition Surfaced

Xbox One X Day One Edition Surfaced

40 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-Order: How to be First in Line

Xbox One X Pre-Order: How to be First in Line

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

9 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Adds Four New Games

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Adds Four New Games

5 minutes ago

Xbox One X Day One Edition Surfaced

Xbox One X Day One Edition Surfaced

40 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-Order: How to be First in Line

Xbox One X Pre-Order: How to be First in Line

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook