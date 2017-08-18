Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in US Last Month

The report for July 2017 showed that the Nintendo Switch was by far the most sold console in the US of A. This success could be attributed partially to the novel units that arrived in the retail channels.

Also the unveiling of Splatoon 2, which was the best game of July 2017, helped this process pick up speed. Sony’s PS4 however remains the top trend in the best consoles on a global level.

In July 2017, the hardware sold in the United States amounted to $182 million. This was a 29% increase over the period starting in 2016.

The Switch and PS4 were behind most of the sales. Regarding Xbox One, the report remained silent. In the USA, hardware sales also amounted to $1.6 billion which added upto a surplus of 20%.

The Switch was once again the main force behind this trend. Accessories and Gamecards grew year to year upto 9% thereby reaching $129 million.

Since the Switch was easier to find last month, it outsold both PS4 and Xbox One. If Nintendo continues on this path, it could end up a winner.