Next Minecraft Will Allow Transfer of Worlds from Wii U to Nintendo Switch

Minecraft on the Wii U was a big sensation on the console. Many Nintendo owners got a copy of the game. The franchise had found a home on the Switch.

Yet a glitch in the system remained. If you had Wii U World, you couldn’t change it to the Switch version. This will however be resolved amicably in the next renewal.

The update will allow for what was hitherto impossible. It is indeed nice to know this. Things are about to change for the better and this will have gamers on the edge of their seats getting all excited.

The new version is just about ready to roll. It will work in an easy and smooth flowing manner. A demo of the transfer tool was made recently. It showed that what was not done in erstwhile times could be accomplished in real time today.

The process may look to be a cinch but actually lots of hard work went into making it viable and a solid reality in its own right. The transfer rate will work its magic soon and every player of the Nintendo Switch will thank his or her lucky stars for this pleasant and welcome transformation.