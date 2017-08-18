BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled

The BMW company is at Pebble Beach where its latest roadster is being showcased to the masses. It is sleek, elegant and a thrilling ride. With flexible and fitted parts, the cool form of this car holds great appeal for the male ego. The car will be unveiled over the next year in incremental form.

“The BMW Concept Z4 in an all-out driving machine,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “Stripping the car back to the bare essentials allows the driver to experience all the ingredients of motoring pleasure with supreme directness. This is total freedom on four wheels.”

The Z4 is a vehicle that possesses tons of force and personality. To see it is to gaze at superiority and luxury in a definitive manner. It is literally a fantastic source of freedom on four wheels. It holds in its design and functionality the BMW philosophy.

Modern, masculine and muscular, it embodies a number of angles in a fluid form. The dynamic front melds in with the remarkable flank.

The crystal clear tail end is also tops. Via a few simple lines and shapes, this car lends an aura of greatness and poise. It is both potent and an alluring thing for powerful men and women everywhere.

“The BMW Concept Z4 expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details. From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion,” adds van Hooydonk.

This car has a long wheelbase, a low elongated silhouette and a compact back end, all of which are combined in an elegant and well-defined shape.

The driver will have a more stable center of gravity in this automobile. He will sit closer to the center. Thus it will feel like a sports car as well as possess greater maneuverability.

The outline is clear, clean and crisp. The dome-like protrusions make it a visually pleasing object of desire. The shark nose at the frontal space shows some special contours too.

It almost seems to be a sculpted object. The impression it leaves behind in the human mind thanks to its expression is something which few cars can match.

The outer form of this car has a play of light and shade about it due to the edges and curves overlapping into each other. The wedges, the low door sills and the creases make it a car worthy of driving down the road.

The vehicle contains many other specifications. These include: wheel arches, L-shaped rear lights and a ton of other features.

BMW Concept Z4 vehicle will surpass others due to its sheer looks and leave them miles behind in the dust that arises in its wake.