 
 

BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled

Posted: Aug 18 2017, 5:50am CDT | by , Updated: Aug 18 2017, 5:53am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled
  • The BMW Concept Z4 is Literally a Car that is Liberty on the Loose

Gallery

13 images
BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled
BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled
BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled
 

It seems that the BMW Concept Z4 is literally a car that is liberty on the loose on the roads of the land. It has become a symbol of freedom and the technological wilderness.

The BMW company is at Pebble Beach where its latest roadster is being showcased to the masses. It is sleek, elegant and a thrilling ride. With flexible and fitted parts, the cool form of this car holds great appeal for the male ego. The car will be unveiled over the next year in incremental form.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

“The BMW Concept Z4 in an all-out driving machine,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “Stripping the car back to the bare essentials allows the driver to experience all the ingredients of motoring pleasure with supreme directness. This is total freedom on four wheels.”

The Z4 is a vehicle that possesses tons of force and personality. To see it is to gaze at superiority and luxury in a definitive manner. It is literally a fantastic source of freedom on four wheels. It holds in its design and functionality the BMW philosophy.

Modern, masculine and muscular, it embodies a number of angles in a fluid form. The dynamic front melds in with the remarkable flank.

The crystal clear tail end is also tops. Via a few simple lines and shapes, this car lends an aura of greatness and poise. It is both potent and an alluring thing for powerful men and women everywhere.

“The BMW Concept Z4 expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details. From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion,” adds van Hooydonk.

This car has a long wheelbase, a low elongated silhouette and a compact back end, all of which are combined in an elegant and well-defined shape.

The driver will have a more stable center of gravity in this automobile. He will sit closer to the center. Thus it will feel like a sports car as well as possess greater maneuverability.

The outline is clear, clean and crisp. The dome-like protrusions make it a visually pleasing object of desire. The shark nose at the frontal space shows some special contours too. 

It almost seems to be a sculpted object. The impression it leaves behind in the human mind thanks to its expression is something which few cars can match.

The outer form of this car has a play of light and shade about it due to the edges and curves overlapping into each other. The wedges, the low door sills and the creases make it a car worthy of driving down the road.

The vehicle contains many other specifications. These include: wheel arches, L-shaped rear lights and a ton of other features.

BMW Concept Z4 vehicle will surpass others due to its sheer looks and leave them miles behind in the dust that arises in its wake.

Gallery

13 images
BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled
BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled
BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Cars & Vehicles

McLaren is Developing a Pure-Electric Car as Fast as the 675LT

McLaren is Developing a Pure-Electric Car as Fast as the 675LT

22 hours ago, 7:06am CDT

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Design Revealed Before August 23 Debut

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Design Revealed Before August 23 Debut

23 hours ago, 6:34am CDT

2018 Honda Jazz Unveiled Ahead of its Debut at Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

2018 Honda Jazz Unveiled Ahead of its Debut at Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

1 day ago, 7:06am CDT

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake Revealed

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake Revealed

2 days ago, 5:10am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Next Minecraft Will Allow Transfer of Worlds from Wii U to Nintendo Switch

Next Minecraft Will Allow Transfer of Worlds from Wii U to Nintendo Switch

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in US Last Month

Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in US Last Month

1 hour ago

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Adds Four New Games

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Adds Four New Games

1 hour ago

Xbox One X Day One Edition Surfaced

Xbox One X Day One Edition Surfaced

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook