 
 

Twitter Will Live Stream Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Across The US

Posted: Aug 18 2017, 6:44am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Twitter will Live Stream Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Across the US
Getty Images
  • The Pursuit of the Solar Eclipse 2017 on Twitter and Other Media Platforms
 

Apparently, the hot pursuit of the solar eclipse of 2017 which is due to occur on Monday will livestream on Twitter and various other media platforms. Twitter partners with The Weather Channel to livestream Total Solar Eclipse chase across the US.

So many culture consumers rely on The Weather Channel for the daily forecast regarding their meteorological news and other factoids of information. On August 21st, they will get to view a solar eclipse in a manner which has never been seen before.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Both The Weather Channel and Twitter have hooked up to provide live coverage of the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Enthusiasts will chase this eclipse from coast to coast across the USA. 

This solar eclipse will be such that it won’t repeat itself for a century afterwards. Thus it is a rare occurrence. The enthusiasts and stargazers will party like never before.

It is not only an astronomical event but a cultural get-together where everyone will celebrate in the same manner as they do at Stonehenge. Twitter is especially the ideal platform to cover this event. The program will be hosted by Ari Sarslari and Domenica Davis. It will be titled Chasing Eclipse 2017. 

Among some of the highlights of the live coverage by the two hosts will be: high res and aerial drone pics of the eclipse path, user generated content from Twitter, live shots taken by eclipse viewers, hyperlocal eclipse footage that is special, a Red Bull Cliff Diving event, the best eclipse footage from NASA, two game shows, interactive social segments, live coverage of a joint marriage and last but not least an IP-based broadcast production technology and support.

This eclipse is not one to be missed. If you ignore it, it will be tragic indeed since you alone will be the loser in not viewing this sight of sights.  

Twitter is a social network that has the blue Larry Bird logo as its main emblem. It consists of professionals and all sorts of people sharing the latest scoop on what is happening in the world.

The “in” things and events are discussed in short bite-sized word pamphlets on this website which is not to be left behind in the social online media stakes. It comes close to Facebook and LinkedIn in its name and fame.

At the fastest speed, the moon’s shadow will move across the sun at a speed of 2400 miles per hour. The live coverage called "Chasing Eclipse 2017" by Twitter and The Weather Channel will keep all those lonely introverts, who prefer the four walls of their homes to the Great Outdoors, informed and posted regarding this rare solar eclipse.  

You can also join the conversation and submit content for “Chasing Eclipse 2017” by adding #Eclipse2017 in your tweet.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Latest Science News

Almost 100 Volcanoes Found Lurking Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Sheet

Almost 100 Volcanoes Found Lurking Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Sheet

1 hour ago

NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Set to Begin Final Five Orbits around Saturn

NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Set to Begin Final Five Orbits around Saturn

5 days ago, 7:40am CDT

100 Year Old Fruitcake Found in Antarctica is Still Fresh Enough to Eat

100 Year Old Fruitcake Found in Antarctica is Still Fresh Enough to Eat

5 days ago, 3:34am CDT

This Dinosaur is the Largest to Ever Walk the Earth

This Dinosaur is the Largest to Ever Walk the Earth

5 days ago, 9:52pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Almost 100 Volcanoes Found Lurking Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Sheet

Almost 100 Volcanoes Found Lurking Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Sheet

1 hour ago

BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled

BMW Concept Z4 Unveiled

1 hour ago

Next Minecraft Will Allow Transfer of Worlds from Wii U to Nintendo Switch

Next Minecraft Will Allow Transfer of Worlds from Wii U to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in US Last Month

Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in US Last Month

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook