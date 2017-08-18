Twitter will Live Stream Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Across the US

So many culture consumers rely on The Weather Channel for the daily forecast regarding their meteorological news and other factoids of information. On August 21st, they will get to view a solar eclipse in a manner which has never been seen before.

Both The Weather Channel and Twitter have hooked up to provide live coverage of the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Enthusiasts will chase this eclipse from coast to coast across the USA.

This solar eclipse will be such that it won’t repeat itself for a century afterwards. Thus it is a rare occurrence. The enthusiasts and stargazers will party like never before.

It is not only an astronomical event but a cultural get-together where everyone will celebrate in the same manner as they do at Stonehenge. Twitter is especially the ideal platform to cover this event. The program will be hosted by Ari Sarslari and Domenica Davis. It will be titled Chasing Eclipse 2017.

Among some of the highlights of the live coverage by the two hosts will be: high res and aerial drone pics of the eclipse path, user generated content from Twitter, live shots taken by eclipse viewers, hyperlocal eclipse footage that is special, a Red Bull Cliff Diving event, the best eclipse footage from NASA, two game shows, interactive social segments, live coverage of a joint marriage and last but not least an IP-based broadcast production technology and support.

This eclipse is not one to be missed. If you ignore it, it will be tragic indeed since you alone will be the loser in not viewing this sight of sights.

At the fastest speed, the moon’s shadow will move across the sun at a speed of 2400 miles per hour. The live coverage called "Chasing Eclipse 2017" by Twitter and The Weather Channel will keep all those lonely introverts, who prefer the four walls of their homes to the Great Outdoors, informed and posted regarding this rare solar eclipse.

You can also join the conversation and submit content for “Chasing Eclipse 2017” by adding #Eclipse2017 in your tweet.