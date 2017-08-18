Xfinity Mobile Launches Nationwide

Xfinity Mobile has launched nationwide in all comcast markets. The cool thing about this service is that it bundles normal cellular data with access to the large network of Xfinity WiFi hotspots. Xfinity Mobile will automatically connect the users to those hot spots when in range. The company says that this means that nearly 70% of users are able to connect to hot spots on the go.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

There are two plans offered to subscribers with one of them being a traditional unlimited deal at $45 per line for up to five lines. While there are no usage limits on that plan, you will be throttled after using 20GB of data per month. The most popular plan is the By the Gig offering that sell users data at $12 per GB used monthly.

You can have both plan types on one account for different users. Xfinity mobile runs on "the largest 4G LTe network in the country" presumably meaning Verizon. It's not clear if you can bring a compatible device to the service or if you have to buy one from Xfinity mobile.

The network offers iPhone, Galaxy devices, and the LG X Charge to users. There is no word on pricing for the phones, but you can finance them out over 24 months if you qualify.