Nintendo Switch In Stock At Target.com Again

Target is selling the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con online at target.com. It has been ages since Target offered the Nintendo Switch online. The retailer has advertised the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. The Nintendo Switch is getting restocked this week for the Splatoon 2 release.

The $499.99 Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle includes the Switch console, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Legends of Zelda, Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart themed travel case.

Walmart landed an exclusive deal with Nintendo on the Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Edition Bundle. The Nintendo Switch with Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con was so far only available in Europe and Japan. Now Americans can buy the Splatoon 2 Switch edition including Splatoon 2 at walmart.com.