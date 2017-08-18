Nintendo Switch In Stock At Target.com Again

Target offers the Nintendo Switch online in a bundle.
Target is selling the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con online at target.com. It has been ages since Target offered the Nintendo Switch online. The retailer has advertised the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. The Nintendo Switch is getting restocked this week for the Splatoon 2 release.
The $499.99 Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle includes the Switch console, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Legends of Zelda, Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart themed travel case.
Walmart landed an exclusive deal with Nintendo on the Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Edition Bundle. The Nintendo Switch with Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con was so far only available in Europe and Japan. Now Americans can buy the Splatoon 2 Switch edition including Splatoon 2 at walmart.com.
The demand for the Nintendo Switch has slowed down noticeably in the US. It's the middle of the summer, and we don't see many consumers search for the Nintendo Switch availability or complain about on social media that they cannot find out. This also now starts to be reflected in reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch. Markups are down to as low as $70 on amazon.com.
The Nintendo Switch is available online from reseller market places on Amazon and eBay since the release of the console in March. Reseller mark ups have been well above $100 earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch dealer markups have come down now quite a bit. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con can be found for $370, and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con starts at $380 from legit looking resellers on amazon.com.
The Tracker app notified its users about the big Switch sale at Walmart yesterday.
