SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 3

Posted: Aug 18 2017, 10:34am CDT

 

The Super NES Classic will be available for pre-order within 13 days.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown continues on August 18. The pre-order for the highly anticipated SNES Classic Edition will open up within the next 13 days. Our SNES Classic Pre-order countdown will take a daily look at the latest news and updates about the SNES Classic pre-order.

The attention right now has shifted to the upcoming Xbox One X pre-order on Sunday. It is unlikely that Nintendo and its retail partners will launch the SNES pre-order this weekend. The SNES Classic pre-order is going to begin somewhen after the Xbox One X pre-order.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. 'Late August' is a vague statement. Most would agree that 'Late August' means a date in the last week of the month. 

There is no sense in predictions. The only thing that helps is setting up notifications from services that alert when the pre-order for the SNES Classic begins. We recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

The best practices include the free The Tracker app. The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and others.

So far Target has confirmed to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Walmart has "accidentally" offered the SNES Classic for pre-order in July. The retailer is expected to offer the Super NES Classic for pre-order again late August. This time for real.

On August 18 there are no new updates about the SNES Classic pre-order details, but new SNES books have been released. The official SNES Classic companion book is now also available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag.

As featured yesterday, a third new book about the SNES is available for pre-order. Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown will continue tomorrow. It will get more exciting as we get closer to the end of August. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic pre-order update.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

