Big Board Game Sale Underway on Amazon

Posted: Aug 18 2017, 10:02am CDT

 

Save up to 40% on dozens of board games today.

Amazon features dozens of deals on board games as part of their Today's Deals promotion. The savings are up to 40%. Featured board games include Blue Orange Games Kingdomino, Inis Board Game Board Game, Spyfall Card Game, Werewolves of Millers Hollow, and Bloodborne: The Card Game. Find all Board Game deals on amazon.com.

Also on sale are Quantum and Ascension: Deckbuilding Game. Some of the featured board games are almost sold out. A sign that board games are popular again, despite video games.

These board games are though not beaten in popularity by Cards Against Humanity, Uno Emoji Card Game and Connect 4. These three are the most popular games on amazon.com right now.

