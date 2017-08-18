SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

While the countdown to the SNES Classic Pre-order is underway, we just spotted another option to purchase the official SNES Classic companion book. Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics, published by Prima Games, is available for pre-order as paperback and hardcover since a while.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Now GameStop offers the SNES Classic book as a digital download for only $9.99. This is by far the cheapest way to purchase the Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics book.

Amazon offers the hardcover version for $33.46 (was as low as $26.99) and the paperback is available for pre-order for $17.99. GameStop offers the SNES Classic companion eBook for pre-order on gamestop.com for $9.99. Amazon has that version not listed.

The advantage of the digital version of the SNES Classic book is the immediate availability on September 29 at 5am CST. Customers can just download the ebook on the release day and do not have to wait until the physical copies arrive in the mail. On the other hand, the paperback and especially the hardcover edition are great coffee table books.

Besides Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics, two more new SNES books are arriving in the time of the SNES Classic release on September 29.

The MIT Press published Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this in-depth SNES book on amazon.com for $24.72. Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

The SNES Classic will be available for pre-order late August. Follow the steps outlined in the How to Pre-order the SNES Classic guide to get notified when the pre-order opportunities begin.