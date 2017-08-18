Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Leaks

A listing and images of a Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition have leaked on at a German electronics retailer. The leaked photos show the "Project Scorpio" wording in green font engraved on the controller and the front panel of the Xbox One X.

Project Scorpio was or is the codename for the Xbox One X. It's fitting to put that on the limited first batch of the Xbox One X. Some think though it's a bit tacky.

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition surfaced on two retailers in Germany. We spotted the Xbox One X listed on mediamarkt.de. We have confirmed in these screenshots that the store has changed their original Xbox One X listing to Xbox One X Project Scorpio this morning. The limited Editon Xbox One X Project Scorpio is real.

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is also listed on Saturn.de (part of Media Markt), spotted by German Xbox blog xboxdynasty.de.

Earlier today we reported about a listing that surfaced on the German Amazon site about at Xbox One X Day One Edition. The listing has disappeared. The new leaks are much more legit and plausible.

The Microsoft Xbox One X Scorpio Edition comes with a vertical stand, 4-Day Xbox Live Gold Membership and 1 month of Xbox Game Pass. Many Xbox fans hoped the surprise Microsoft is talking about is a free game with the Xbox One X. Seems that is not the case.

Microsoft will reveal the Xbox One X pre-order details on Sunday during the gamescom live presentation. Retailers are expected to begin taking pre-orders for the Xbox One X right after the event.

Microsoft teased a few Xbox One X surprises to be revealed during the event. One of these surprises could be the reveal of the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition. The Xbox at gamescom 2017 live stream begins at 9am CET / 12pm PDT.

So far Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X. To get ready for the Xbox One X pre-order, refer to the Xbox One X pre-order report.