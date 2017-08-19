 
 

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Retail Box Leaked

Credit: @evleaks

More Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition leaks surface.

Yesterday, listings and images of a Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition had leaked on at a German electronics retailers. The leaked photos show the "Project Scorpio" wording in green font engraved on the controller and the front panel of the Xbox One X. To make sure you get your hands on the Xbox One X Project Scorpio, get the free Tracker app. You receive a smartphone notification when the Xbox One X pre-order begins at any of Microsoft's retail partners.

That is not all that is special about the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition. Leaker @evleaks contributes the exclusive retail box for the Xbox One X Project Scorpio. 

Project Scorpio was or is the codename for the Xbox One X. It's fitting to put that on the limited first batch of the Xbox One X. Not everyone is a fan of the special edition. Some think it's a bit tacky. The Project Scorpio Edition is similar to the Day One edition, Microsoft did for the Xbox One release back in 2013.

The Microsoft Xbox One X Scorpio Edition comes with a vertical stand, 4-Day Xbox Live Gold Membership and one month of Xbox Game Pass. Many Xbox fans hoped the surprise Microsoft is talking about is a free game with the Xbox One X. It seems that is not the case.

As reported yesterday, the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition surfaced on two retailers in Germany. We spotted the Xbox One X listed on mediamarkt.de. We have confirmed in these screenshots that the store has changed their original Xbox One X listing to Xbox One X Project Scorpio this morning. The limited Editon Xbox One X Project Scorpio is real.

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is also listed on Saturn.de (part of Media Markt), spotted by German Xbox blog Xboxdynasty.de.

Microsoft will reveal the Xbox One X pre-order details on Sunday during the gamescom live presentation. Retailers are expected to begin taking pre-orders for the Xbox One X right after the event.

Microsoft teased a few Xbox One X surprises to be revealed during the event. One of these surprises could be the reveal of the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition. The Xbox at gamescom 2017 live stream begins at 9 am CET / 12 pm PDT.

To be first in the line for the pre-order, download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to get alerted on your smartphone, the minute the pre-order for the Xbox One X begins online. In the app, click on the "Notify Me button" on the Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

So far AmazonTargetWalmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X. To get ready for the Xbox One X pre-order, refer to the Xbox One X pre-order report.

