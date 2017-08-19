Original SNES Hit Stores 26 Years ago on August 23

The SNES launched in North America in 1991. Wikipedia's SNES entry lists August 23, 1991, as the release date for the SNES in North America. The official US release date was on September 9, 1991. The SNES arrived early on store shelves. The first consoles were spotted on August 23 in stores.

Next week on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, the SNES celebrates the 26th anniversary of becoming available in US stores. Nintendo might have chosen the anniversary as the SNES Classic pre-order date. August 23 would fit the "Late August" time frame Nintendo announced for the SNES Classic pre-sale.

If Nintendo took the anniversary into account for the Super NES Classic pre-sale is a possibility, but not more. The only thing we know is that the pre-order will still happen this month. The days are getting numbered when the SNES Classic Edition will go up for pre-order.

To not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order opportunities, set up notifications from services that alert you when the pre-order for the SNES Classic begins. We recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

The best practices include the free The Tracker app. The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and others.

So far Target has confirmed to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Walmart has "accidentally" offered the SNES Classic for pre-order in July. The retailer is expected to offer the Super NES Classic for pre-order again late August. This time for real.

The official SNES Classic companion book is now also available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.