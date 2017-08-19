 
 

The Best TV For The Xbox One X

Posted: Aug 19 2017, 6:04am CDT

 

The Best TV for the Xbox One X
The Xbox One X requires that can display the rich 4K images the new console produces.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K with HDR10 to games that support the Xbox One X. 

The $499.99 Xbox One X will be released on November 7, with pre-orders starting Sunday, August 20. The $500 investment for the new Xbox One X console is just part of the cost. If your TV is not a 4K UHD set with HDR10 support, you need a new one. Almost all 4K TVs from 2015 are not supporting HDR10. HDR10 capable TVs became only widely available last year. 

The best TV for the Xbox One X is dependent on budget and preference of brand and display technology. At the high-end there is a battle between the OLED believers and LED LCD aficionados. The new 55-inch LG OLED55C7P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV on sale for $2,196.99 is the dream TV for OLED fans. The LED LCD camp will gravitate to the new 55-Inch Samsung QN55Q7F 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, on sale for $1,997.99.

Both of these high-end TVs are selling about $2k and unaffordable for most gamers that have their mind set on getting an Xbox One X. There is a TV from Samsung from 2016 that has great display performance and is a favorite with gamers. The KS8000 is now hard to find and is for instance not available directly from Amazon anymore.

Samsung introduced a new model that replaces the KS8000, but the Samsung MU8000 has a lower display performance because it does not have a Quantum Dot panel. The 55-inch Samsung UN55MU8000 4K UHD Smart TV is on sale $1,097.99.

Another brand to consider is Sony. The new 2017 Sony X900E series starts at $998. Most 2017 TVs are on sale already this year.

For gamers that are not ready to invest in a decent 4K HDR10 TV, can skip the Xbox One X and stay on the Xbox One. There are still 3 months until the Xbox One X ships. Enough time to save some money for a great TV. There will be also more reviews and discussions until then about which TV is the best for the Xbox One X. We will keep updating on the best choices. Feel free to post your favorite TV for the Xbox One X in the comments below.

Besides the TV, Xbox One X buyers need also consider the surround sound system or decent sound bar. The Xbox One X supports spatial sound for added immersion. 

The Xbox One X is for early adopters. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes only a few titles including Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha and Crackdown 3.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. Find out how to pre-order the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition.

