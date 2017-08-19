 
 

Large Asteroid To Fly Past Earth In September

Posted: Aug 19 2017, 9:17am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Large Asteroid to Fly Past Earth in September
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
 

The encounter on September 1 is the closest for an asteroid of this size

A giant asteroid will fly by Earth on September 1, 2017.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The asteroid designated Florence will whizz past Earth at a distance of about 4.4 million miles or about 18 times the distance from Earth to the moon. Florence is one of biggest near-Earth asteroids and is estimated to be 14,000 feet wide.  By comparison, the asteroid that caused Chelyabinsk Event in 2013 was approximately 65 feet (20 meters) wide. 

Small asteroids fly past Earth several times every week but this will be the closest approach for an asteroid of this size. Researchers have determined there is no possibility for the asteroid to collide with our planet.

“While many known asteroids have passed by closer to Earth than Florence will on September 1, all of those were estimated to be smaller," said Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)."Florence is the largest asteroid to pass by our planet this close since the NASA program to detect and track near-Earth asteroids began."

The asteroid was first spotted in March 1981 by astronomer Schelte "Bobby" Bus at Siding Spring Observatory in Australia. Since that time, it has been observed by various telescopes. The asteroid is named after nurse and social reformer Florence Nightingale. 

The last time Florence asteroid was in Earth’s neighborhood was in1890 and its next close encounter wont’ happen for at least four centuries or until after 2500. The asteroid will become visible for several nights in early September and will provide an opportunity for scientists to study the object up close.

Despite the fact that Florence has been discovered centuries ago, astronomers still know very little about its physical properties. That is why radar imaging is planned at NASA's Goldstone Solar System Radar in California and at the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. 

Radar has been used to observe hundreds of asteroids before. It is a powerful technique for studying an asteroid's size, shape, rotation, surface features and roughness and for more precise determination of their orbital path. The high resolution radar images of Asteroid Florence will help determine the real size of the object. They could also reveal asteroid's surface details as small as about 30 feet.

Source: NASA

 

 

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Leaked

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Leaked

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Pre-Order: How to be First in Line

Xbox One X Pre-Order: How to be First in Line




Latest Science News

Man who Suffered Eye Damage in 1962 Solar Eclipse Warns Others about the Risks of Directly Looking at the Sun

Man who Suffered Eye Damage in 1962 Solar Eclipse Warns Others about the Risks of Directly Looking at the Sun

8 hours ago

NASA is Sending Massive Balloons to Livestream Total Solar Eclipse

NASA is Sending Massive Balloons to Livestream Total Solar Eclipse

21 hours ago, 12:04pm CDT

Twitter will Live Stream Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Across the US

Twitter will Live Stream Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Across the US

1 day ago, 6:44am CDT

Almost 100 Volcanoes Found Lurking Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Sheet

Almost 100 Volcanoes Found Lurking Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Sheet

1 day ago, 5:59am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 4

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 4

10 minutes ago

The Best TV for the Xbox One X

The Best TV for the Xbox One X

3 hours ago

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Pre-order Details

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Pre-order Details

3 hours ago

Original SNES Hit Stores 26 Years ago on August 23

Original SNES Hit Stores 26 Years ago on August 23

4 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook