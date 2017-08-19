IFA 2017: Sharp LCD-65SU760 4K UHD Android Smart TV Leaks

The new 65-inch Sharp LCD-65SU760 Android Smart TV surfaces early, ahead of its IFA 2017 debut.

The 65-inch flat-panel LCD TV is 9.5mm thick and has a stylish standard. The premium TV offers a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and an image ratio of 16:9. In addition, the new Sharp TV comes with the Android operating system and built-in WiFi. The premium TV will have a list price of $1.650 USD, according to LetsGoDigital.

Sharp is reportedly planning to come back to the United States with a new premium sub brand next year. Sharp sold the Aquos brand distribution rights in the US according to the Japan Times. The new Sharp premium brand is supposed to be above that of Aquos.

The IFA 2017 will take place at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 1 - 6 September. Sharp has scheduled a press conference on Thursday, August 31 at the IFA Messe.