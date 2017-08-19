Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 19

GameStop continues to offer four Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99 from gamestop.com. Three Switch bundles have a September 1 release date, but one is shipping now. The $419.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Zelda Fan Bundle ships within 24h from gamestop.com.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition is sold out. Walmart landed an exclusive deal with Nintendo on the Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Edition Bundle. The Nintendo Switch with Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con was so far only available in Europe and Japan. Splatoon fans were able to buy the Splatoon 2 Switch edition including Splatoon 2 at walmart.com the past two days.

Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch on Thursday online at amazon.com and Walmart sold the $299 Nintendo Switch consoles at walmart.com on Wednesday starting shortly after 1 pm ET. The inventory on both versions of the Nintendo Switch lasted about 30 minutes. The demand for the Switch has slowed considerably now. Demand will pick up again in October.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch has slowed down noticeably in the US. It's the middle of the summer, and we don't see many consumers search for the Nintendo Switch availability or complain about on social media that they cannot find out. This also now starts to be reflected in reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch. Markups are down to as low as $70 on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch is available online from reseller market places on Amazon and eBay since the release of the console in March. Reseller mark ups have been well above $100 earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch dealer markups have come down now quite a bit. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con can be found for $370, and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con starts at $380 from legit looking resellers on amazon.com.

The Tracker app alerts its users about the Nintendo Switch availability at online retailers in real-time. The app notified its users about the big Switch sale at Walmart yesterday.

Get the free Tracker app to receive an alert on your smartphone to not miss the next online sale of the $299.99 Nintendo Switch. The Tracker app is of course also tracking the SNES Classic Pre-order availability.

We said before that Nintendo would be busy ramping up inventory for the Nintendo Switch for the Holiday shopping season. It is surprising that there are still big shipments coming in all August.

The Japanese video maker needs to ship significantly more Nintendo Switch units in November and December to make sure most kids who have Switch on their Christmas wish-list will find one under their Christmas tree.

Japanese Nintendo fans are still hit the hardest with the Switch shortage. Thousands lined-up again this weekend at a store that had about 100 Nintendo Switch units in stock according to Kotaku. In addition, the Japanese Nintendo online store has set the expectations for delivery of the Switch. The next sale begins next week on August 22. The delivery of the customized Nintendo Switch consoles is starting at the earliest on October 1.

Nintendo revealed on July 26 that the company had sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a "hard to find item" when the Holiday shopping season comes around.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch.

Find below the latest Nintendo Switch online availability updates and stock tracking updates for stores.

Nintendo Switch Stock at Online Stores

GameStop offers Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99 that will ship by September 1 from gamestop.com. The $419.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Zelda Fan Bundle ships within 24h from gamestop.com.

The $299 Nintendo Switch consoles were in stock online at walmart.com on August 16 and Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch on Thursday, August 17, online at amazon.com.

Use the Tracker app to get notified when the Switch is in stock at Amazon or other major online retailers. The app is set and forget. When there is a Switch in stock, you will receive a notification in real-time on your iPhone or Android phone.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be hard to find for the foreseeable future. Nintendo plans to ship 10 million consoles worldwide in the time from April 2017 to April 2018. From the launch on Mach 3 to June 30, the Japanese video game company sold 4.70 million Switch consoles.

The Nintendo Switch reseller markups dropped to $70 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on amazon.com. Prices have been well over $100 earlier this year.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

When is Nintendo Switch in stock online again?

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next five months.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon 2, we expect the next major supply wave is coming in time for the Super Marion Odyssey release in October. Amazon offers the Super Mario Odyssey game for $47.99 for Prime members.

The Nintendo Switch will likely be offered in exclusive bundles in time for the Holidays. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle has already surfaced in Russia. Because of the incredible demand for the Switch console, the monetary savings on these bundles will be limited. Usually, bundles offer a way for consumers to get a free game. Nintendo can afford just to offer some savings unless the demand is slowing down. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

How to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock Online

We developed the The Tracker app to make finding stock of rare products online as easy and stress-free as possible. Download the free app for Apple iPhone or Android phones. From the list products, you select to be notified for the Switch with Grey Joy-Con and/or Neon Joy-Con.

That is it. It is set and forget. At the moment we detect the Nintendo Switch console in stock at major online retailers, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from buying a Nintendo Switch. You can also see the current availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles in the web version of The Tracker: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con.

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Stores

The Switch is reported to be available in 540 Walmart stores and 740 Target stores locations according to the Nintendo Switch inventory tracker iStockNow (1:00 pm ET). The number of stores with Switch inventory has dropped again compared to yesterday.

The above numbers need to be put in perspective to the number of stores each retailer operates in the United States. There are 4,400 GameStop locations, 1,800 Target stores and 5,000 Walmart stores in the US. This means that the chances to find a Switch in stock at your local retail outlet are not that great. Read also the latest Nintendo Switch news.