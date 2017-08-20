Xbox One S Minecraft Edition Leaks ahead of Xbox One X Pre-order Announcement

An image of a custom Xbox One S leaked ahead of the Xbox gamecom 2017 presentation later today. The Xbox One S Minecraft Edition looks like its built in Minecraft.

The press image of the Xbox One S Minecraft Edition leaked on reddit a few hours ago. Besides the image, there are no details available yet of this likely to be extremely popular Xbox One S. Microsoft is expected to reveal price, release date and bundle details today.

Microsoft will also announce the Xbox One X Project Scorpio pre-order details on Sunday during the Gamescom 2017 show. Microsoft's gamescom2017 event is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 9 pm CEST / 12:00 pm PDT. It's expected that the pre-order for the $499.99 Xbox One X will open right after the event.

So far the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have listed the Xbox One X. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X. The listings still refer to the Xbox One X and not the leaked Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real-world details, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive, and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stock pile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition will only be a limited edition. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to get your hands on this limited-edition day one Xbox One X.