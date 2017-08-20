New Xbox One X Listing Appears On Amazon

The Microsoft's gamescom2017 event is underway since 3pm ET. The presentation will be 90 minutes long. It will be close to 4:30pm ET, that Microsoft will reveal the pre-order details for the $499.99 Xbox One X.

Amazon just added a second Xbox One X listing on amazon.com. This new Xbox One X listing is in addition to the one that has been available since a while now on amazon.com.

We assume the new ASIN is for the leaked Xbox One X Project Scorpio Editon. The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition has leaked on Friday.

So far the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have listed the Xbox One X. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X. The listings still refer to the Xbox One X and not the leaked Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition.

Besides the pre-order, Microsoft also teases a few surprises and giveaways. The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive, and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stock pile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition will only be a limited edition. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to get your hands on this limited-edition day one Xbox One X.