Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle Pre-Order Launched

The Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle is available for pre-order at the Microsoft Online Store for $399. The Minecraft Xbox One S edition ships on October 3.

With the Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition 1TB Console comes a limited Edition Creeper Xbox Wireless Controller, Minecraft digital code, Minecraft Redstone Pack bonus content digital code, Xbox One S Vertical Stand, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.

the Minecraft Xbox One S Bundle features a custom designed grass block console and iconic green Creeper controller, Minecraft system sounds, a vertical stand, and other surprises. This exclusive bundle also includes a full game download of Minecraft, plus the Redstone Pack, a collection of unique biomes and skins. Available only in limited quantities, it's a must-have for avid Minecraft players and collectors.

Besides the new Xbox One S limited edition, the $499.99 Xbox One X can be pre-ordered at Amazon, GameStop, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and possibly soon at the Microsoft Store.

The Xbox One X is offered as a special edition for the first buyers. The Xbox One X Project Scorpio features green engravings on the console and controller. The console comes with a vertical stand in the box. Pre-order customers still have to wait until November 7 to receive the Xbox One X.

Microsoft announced that the Xbox One X Pre-order details during the Microsoft's gamescom 2017 event. To make sure to not miss other Xbox One X pre-order opportunities, download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to get alerted on your smartphone, the minute the pre-order for the Xbox One X begins online.

In the app, click on the "Notify Me button" on the Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.