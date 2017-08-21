Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gamescom 2017 Trailer Portrays Cleopatra and Julius Caesar

Microsoft started its gamescom 2017 press conference with a spanking new Assassin’s Creed Origins trailer. It is a virtual person locator of the Egypt of those ancient times.

These famous people include within their ranks: Cleopatra and Julius Caeser not to mention many other figures of history.

The transformations made in Origins’ fighting sequences are such that players are given the time of their lives as they try to struggle through this game. The special style of playing this game takes awhile to master. It is the sort that suits most RPG titles.

It may even be as simple as the fact that most players are not used to playing this game. The large world of Assassin’s Creed Origins has tons of variety in it and is filled with lots of details.

This lends players a different terrain from what they were used to in the original version. Assassin’s Creed Origins comes to us courtesy of Ubisoft. Even Ptolemy will appear within the context of this game.

The Xbox One X one version of the game will be the best console version available. This game will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 27th, 2017.