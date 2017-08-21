 
 

Jurassic World Evolution Arrives On Xbox One, PS4, And PC In Summer 2018

Posted: Aug 21 2017, 5:30am CDT

 

  • Jurassic World Evolution Players can Build Their own Dino Theme Park next Summer
 

Announcement of Jurassic World Evolution takes place courtesy of Frontier

Frontier Developments revealed its plans to come out with its novel game Jurassic World Evolution this day in time. The very first trailer of the game was also showcased.

The game is built on the Universal Pictures film franchise and made in synch with Universal Brand Development. It is a game that will burgeon based on the Jurassic World narrative.

Players of this game are allowed to command cinema’s best magnetic spot for tourists. They will get to configure and deal with their own Jurassic World. 

“As long-time fans of the entire Jurassic series we’re thrilled to be putting players in charge of their own Jurassic World,” said Frontier’s Chief Creative Officer, Jonny Watts.

“We’re excited to bring over fifteen years of management, simulation, and creature development expertise to a destination and franchise that remains an inspiration to us.”

The game will launch in the summer season of next year. It will arrive on PS4, PC and Xbox One. The folks at Frontier Development have said that in the capacity of being enthusiasts for Jurassic World, they would be more than happy to put players in charge of the game.

It would be empowering indeed. Over a decade and a half of managing, simulating and creature development expertise will be brought to bear on the whole thing.

Jurassic World remains a source of inspiration. Players of this game will be put in charge of the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islets of Muertes Archipelago. 

The players will get to develop their own Jurassic World as they create dinosaurs by means of genetic engineering. Also they will make attractive features, containment facilities and R&D setups.

All sorts of choices lie before each player and ultimately there are obstacles to be overcome since as the mathematician in the original movie said: “Life finds a way”. 

