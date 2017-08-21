 
 

1956 Aston Martin DBR1 Sells For Record $22.6 Million

1956 Aston Martin DBR1 Sells for Record $22.6 Million
 

The Aston Martin DBR1 got Sold for a Record Number of Dollars Recently

This is a car that was the very first one among the DBR1s. It is the top contender of the 1959 Nurburgring 1000 KM. Among some of the drivers who raced this muscle car down the track include: Roy Salvadori, Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham and Carroll Shelby.

The Aston Martin also happens to be James Bonds’ favorite car. It made quite a record number of dollars in its sale at the auction recently. A shiny new turquoise 1956 Aston Martin with a story behind it, sold for $22,550,000.

This is the maximum amount in dollars that a British car has fetched in recent years. The auction was arranged courtesy of Sotheby’s and the venue was Monterey, California.

The car was bought by an unknown bidder who called in by phone to buy the car. This bid was greater than a previous one that took place over a 1955 Jaguar D-Type which sold for $21.8 million.

The legitimate question is what the real reason is behind such a high bidding for this car. Well, Sotheby’s has called this brand of Aston Martin to be the most important car in history. 

The car that got sold was one of only five that had been built from scratch by the famous automaking company. It is in fact the only DBR1 to go on sale in public. The film hero James Bond used to drive around a DB5 model. The DBR1 was constructed sometime between 1956 and 1959.

According to the auction house, the car was an original and had a DBR1 engine to boot. The inside of the car consists of a cockpit, bucket seats which are very well-cushioned as well as trimming in the appropriate tweed cloth.

The venue was the Monterey Car Week Event. It is still going on at the site in California. Some mighty big cars are being sold at the event. Sotheby’s has a fixture at the occurrence.

The car looks like a big hunk of a lovely muscle racer. Its six cylinder engine is capable of pumping out 268 hp. It was originally driven on the streets in 1962.

