1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer Wins Pebble Beach 2017

The Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer is a car which has bagged the first prize at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It is a beautiful melding of potency, quickness and fashionable elegance.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

These three features and functions along with torpedo running boards show that this car portrays the height of superiority. This vehicle was delivered for the first time to Captain Miller by Earl Howe.

The vehicle makers have had the car for many years now. They pondered over the decision of whether they ought to restore the car or not. If it was not needed, then restoring it was simply out of the question.

Finally, the right choice was made and it was decided that the car needed some restoration to beautify and functionalise it. The original Marchal lighting remained intact.

Also the chrome-plated wheels were pretty much the same as before. Low cut doors and torpedo style running boards were added on as aesthetic devices.

The bright and dark blue hue was reminiscent of a peacock’s feathers. The Pebble Beach Event had over 204 cars from 15 countries and 31 states in it. The grand total was 54 entries which had never participated in the event before.

Over $16 million was raised in charity. This was for the destitute and poor individuals in society who needed a helping hand. The amount raised would get distributed among over 80 regional charities.

Among the guests who were honored may be included: Jay Leno, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Strahan, Jerry Seinfeld and the CCO of Pixar Studios.

The winner car this time around is not a run-of-the-mill vehicle driven by any Tom, Dick or Harry. It has a 7 liter supercharged engine inside it. The driver of this car was a man who had always been passionate about racing around in an elegant and extra-special car.

Lord Howe gets the ultimate salute for engendering this vehicle par excellence. The car has finishing touches that almost make it look like a luxury boat.

From the side pods to the rear end and tail region, it is a slab of metal that has been shaped to fit mankind’s dreams. The car is the bee’s knees and it was an interesting fixture on the scene which was enacted at Pebble Beach.