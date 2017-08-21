HTC Vive Price Slashed by $200

HTC seems to have reduced the price of its Vive VR headset by $200. The cost of this headset is now approximately $600. This is meant to generate consumer curiosity regarding the brand.

Now VR too is an affordable commodity. In fact, it is an experience in itself. Among some of the objects of desire is the Vive Tracker. It was for sale in the early months of 2017.

Also a monthly free trial subscription of Viveport’s service is available for VR games. The goal of the company is to increase the use of VR throughout the global village. The company head spoke of how the time was ripe for the introduction of this price slash.

This price slashing is akin to the cut in dollars that occurred in case of Oculus Rift in March. Both systems now have the same price which is a strange coincidence. However, the Oculus is going to sell for about $400 during its summer sale drive.

No new products are on the horizon for now. Vive will remain in place till 2018. Consumers may soup-up their headsets via wireless adapters, novel headstraps and a load of other accessories.

The aim of the company was to allow the users to feel safe and secure economically while upgrading the VR headsets. They ought not to feel like they were being fleeced, said the company head.

Among the upgraded systems of HTC was the cable arrangement. This was done without any novel hardware being generated on the scene.

Vive’s partner company titled Valve has an upgrade though which it is showcasing. This consists of motion controllers and they might not be available on the scene anytime soon.

The novel controllers are still in the experimental stage. Developers are getting them for testing purposes though. The work on consumer types is still an ongoing process.

This novel price slashing does not have any impact on Vive’s $1200 Business Edition package. This is meant for arcades and commercial setups.

These editions do not form a large chunk of the profits raked in by Vive. Yet they are still an important part of the enterprise. China is a place where these editions hold the greatest value. Vive is the alternative for hardcore freaks of the game rather than run-of-the-mill VR enthusiasts.