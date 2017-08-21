 
 

Nintendo Switch Free Demo For Pokken Tournament DX Is Coming Soon

Many consumers are showing a great deal of interest in the Nintendo Switch fighting game Pokken Tournament DX yet they are not so certain regarding purchasing it. Nintendo is all set to offer a demo for it in the times to come.

This was shown in a tweet on Twitter recently. This demo will be available from the Switch eShop. Yet the company is keeping mum about it all. The date of launch or what the content will be remains a mystery. 

This announcement was made prior to the E3. Pokken Tournament DX is a novel sequel to Pokemon Tournament for Wii U. Bandai Namco originated this game.

Nintendo Switch will get it on September 22nd. All of the more than a dozen or so characters are in this version. There are five new fellows too: Darkrai, Scizor, Empoleon, Croagunk and Decidueye.

The online display and functions are of such rich quality that they will obviously require a paid membership. Yet this will not occur till next year. This won’t be the first Wii U game on the Nintendo Switch since Mario Kart 8 came to the platform in April.    

