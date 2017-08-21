 
 

Posted: Aug 21 2017, 7:16am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch may get Batman: The Enemy Within if Rumors become Reality

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series will probably come to the Switch this October. The character of Batman which is also termed The Dark Knight is a troubled one with a whole lot of trauma and tragedy in his past. Yet that spurred him on to become a superhero.

According to Amazon, the game is going to be available for pre-orders on Switch. The release time is October 31st. The disc introductions on PS4 and Xbox One will take place on October 3rd instead. 

Amazon isn’t the only player in the field though. Gamefly and Gamespot also have the game on their lists and it will be coming to Switch if all goes well. Besides Batman – The Telltale Series, Minecraft: Story Mode is also coming to the new console.

The excitement and enthusiasm of the fans is never ending as they look forward to playing as the Dark Knight in this novel game. Already the game is destined to come to PS4 and Xbox One too earlier than the date when it will come to the Switch.

The company had let on that it fully trusts Nintendo Switch. Whether all this is hearsay or the hard facts remains to be seen. Other games that may come after this one include The Wolf Among Us. 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

