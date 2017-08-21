 
 

Final Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Unveiled At Pebble Beach

Posted: Aug 21 2017, 9:23am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Final Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Unveiled at Pebble Beach
Image Credit: Drew Phillips via AutoBlog
  • One of the Final Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Revealed
 

One of the last three Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta revealed at the Pebble Beach Concoursd'Elegance

It is speculated that the company will only make three more cars of this kind. One of the final three Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta  was revealed this weekend at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance held in California.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

The car was created by the company founded by Horacio Pagani and his team. The reveal was a celebration of Pagani’s 60th birthday. It was also a tribute to the first car that Pagani created 18 years ago.

Uno-di-Uno division worked on the car. The division consists of specialists that have created specialized cars that have exceeded both Zondaand Huayra's standards.

The open-top supercar has been introduced as a 1250kg lightweight. The new Zonda has a trimmed wraparound windscreen and carbon-titanium composite components.

It features a Mercedes-AMG 7.3-litre V12 engine. The output for the car is unconfirmed.  It also features that Huayra’s contrasting wheels; the left ones are silver while the right ones are blue.

The seats inside are from the Huayra. They are done up in ivory leather with tartan elements and blue leather highlights. The steering wheel is trimmed in blue leather and wood.This is also one of the several elements inspired by classic motorsports.

Pagani reminded everyone that this is one of the last Zondas that will be created. Enthusiasts have noted that he has been making these claims for a while when several Zonda models have been created over the years.

So, no one is completely sure whether it is a last Zondaor not. The price of the car remains unannounced. Being one of the last, the price is expected to hype of this collector’s edition. The price is already being quoted at a million pounds.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon




Cars & Vehicles

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer Wins Pebble Beach 2017

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer Wins Pebble Beach 2017

3 hours ago

1956 Aston Martin DBR1 Sells for Record $22.6 Million

1956 Aston Martin DBR1 Sells for Record $22.6 Million

3 hours ago

BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Unveiled

BMW Concept Z4 Unveiled

3 days ago, 5:50am CDT

McLaren is Developing a Pure-Electric Car as Fast as the 675LT

McLaren is Developing a Pure-Electric Car as Fast as the 675LT

4 days ago, 7:06am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch may get Batman: The Enemy Within

Nintendo Switch may get Batman: The Enemy Within

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Free Demo for Pokken Tournament DX is Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Free Demo for Pokken Tournament DX is Coming Soon

2 hours ago

HTC Vive Price Slashed by $200

HTC Vive Price Slashed by $200

2 hours ago

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer Wins Pebble Beach 2017

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer Wins Pebble Beach 2017

3 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook