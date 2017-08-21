Final Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Unveiled at Pebble Beach

It is speculated that the company will only make three more cars of this kind. One of the final three Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta was revealed this weekend at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance held in California.

The car was created by the company founded by Horacio Pagani and his team. The reveal was a celebration of Pagani’s 60th birthday. It was also a tribute to the first car that Pagani created 18 years ago.

Uno-di-Uno division worked on the car. The division consists of specialists that have created specialized cars that have exceeded both Zondaand Huayra's standards.

The open-top supercar has been introduced as a 1250kg lightweight. The new Zonda has a trimmed wraparound windscreen and carbon-titanium composite components.

It features a Mercedes-AMG 7.3-litre V12 engine. The output for the car is unconfirmed. It also features that Huayra’s contrasting wheels; the left ones are silver while the right ones are blue.

The seats inside are from the Huayra. They are done up in ivory leather with tartan elements and blue leather highlights. The steering wheel is trimmed in blue leather and wood.This is also one of the several elements inspired by classic motorsports.

Pagani reminded everyone that this is one of the last Zondas that will be created. Enthusiasts have noted that he has been making these claims for a while when several Zonda models have been created over the years.

So, no one is completely sure whether it is a last Zondaor not. The price of the car remains unannounced. Being one of the last, the price is expected to hype of this collector’s edition. The price is already being quoted at a million pounds.