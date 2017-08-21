Is the Tiny House Movement Here to Stay?

You’ve probably heard about tiny homes at this point. There are multiple shows about them on TV. You may even know someone who lives in a tiny house. But is this something that's just a fad, or a movement that’s here to stay?

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

It’s Cheaper

So many homeowners are bogged down with a ridiculous mortgage they’re struggling to pay for. But with a tiny house, 68% of owners don’t have a mortgage at all. The average cost for them to be built by the proprietor is $23,000. How many houses have you seen that are even close to that price?

However, you obviously sacrifice a ton of space for that price. Instead of the average American home at 2,600 square feet, tiny homes average around 100 to 400 square feet. There are a lot of people who can’t even fathom living in that amount of space, especially with children or certain pets.

You Get a Variety

While it’s easy to think you’re limited to a trailer or something similar, tiny homes offer a lot of variety. Companies like Tumbleweed offer a selection of pre-built tiny houses you can purchase that come in different shapes and styles to fit your tastes. If none of the standard options work, they offer floor plans and a design-your-own option so you can get exactly what you want.

Of course, a traditional RV or trailer is always an option as well. But people are also buying buses and turning those into tiny houses. Instead of having to pull a trailer around, this option provides a convenient all-in-one solution. You just drive your house around wherever you go, with constant access to all your things.

If you’re not looking for a mobile option, you can also build a tiny home on a foundation, more like a traditional home. There are many ways you could go about tiny living.

It’s a Lifestyle

People have all sorts of reasons for wanting to live smaller. There's the economic reasoning of course, but some also do it to reduce their footprint on the world. Tiny living can be a great way to be more environmentally friendly and conscious. And, there are some who are just destined to live a nomadic lifestyle. They don’t want to put down roots anywhere, so having a home they can bring with them is perfect.

It does take a certain kind of mindset to be able to live somewhere so small. Many people are attached to their material possessions, and with a tiny house, you must let a lot of that go. It's harder to do with children or larger pets as well, as it can get cramped quickly if you have a more significant number of people or animals occupying that space. Plus, a lot of pets aren't going to enjoy being cooped up in a small house most of the time.

But is tiny living just a fad? We don't think so. While it may be a small amount of the population that's suited for it, they seem to be committed to the lifestyle. And who knows? The number of people who want to give up possessions and live a simpler life may very well increase. Our bet is that the tiny house movement is here to stay.