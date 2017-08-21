 
 

Is The Tiny House Movement Here To Stay?

Posted: Aug 21 2017, 11:28am CDT | by , in News | Other Stuff

 

Is the Tiny House Movement Here to Stay?
Image: Tumbleweed
 

You’ve probably heard about tiny homes at this point. There are multiple shows about them on TV. You may even know someone who lives in a tiny house. But is this something that's just a fad, or a movement that’s here to stay?

You’ve probably heard about tiny homes at this point. There are multiple shows about them on TV. You may even know someone who lives in a tiny house. But is this something that's just a fad, or a movement that’s here to stay?

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

It’s Cheaper

So many homeowners are bogged down with a ridiculous mortgage they’re struggling to pay for. But with a tiny house, 68% of owners don’t have a mortgage at all. The average cost for them to be built by the proprietor is $23,000. How many houses have you seen that are even close to that price?

However, you obviously sacrifice a ton of space for that price. Instead of the average American home at 2,600 square feet, tiny homes average around 100 to 400 square feet. There are a lot of people who can’t even fathom living in that amount of space, especially with children or certain pets.

You Get a Variety

While it’s easy to think you’re limited to a trailer or something similar, tiny homes offer a lot of variety. Companies like Tumbleweed offer a selection of pre-built tiny houses you can purchase that come in different shapes and styles to fit your tastes. If none of the standard options work, they offer floor plans and a design-your-own option so you can get exactly what you want.

Of course, a traditional RV or trailer is always an option as well. But people are also buying buses and turning those into tiny houses. Instead of having to pull a trailer around, this option provides a convenient all-in-one solution. You just drive your house around wherever you go, with constant access to all your things.

If you’re not looking for a mobile option, you can also build a tiny home on a foundation, more like a traditional home. There are many ways you could go about tiny living.

It’s a Lifestyle

People have all sorts of reasons for wanting to live smaller. There's the economic reasoning of course, but some also do it to reduce their footprint on the world. Tiny living can be a great way to be more environmentally friendly and conscious. And, there are some who are just destined to live a nomadic lifestyle. They don’t want to put down roots anywhere, so having a home they can bring with them is perfect.

It does take a certain kind of mindset to be able to live somewhere so small. Many people are attached to their material possessions, and with a tiny house, you must let a lot of that go. It's harder to do with children or larger pets as well, as it can get cramped quickly if you have a more significant number of people or animals occupying that space. Plus, a lot of pets aren't going to enjoy being cooped up in a small house most of the time. 

But is tiny living just a fad? We don't think so. While it may be a small amount of the population that's suited for it, they seem to be committed to the lifestyle. And who knows? The number of people who want to give up possessions and live a simpler life may very well increase. Our bet is that the tiny house movement is here to stay.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/56" rel="author">Scott Huntington</a>
Scott Huntington is a writer and journalist from Harrisburg PA who covered movies, tech, cars, and more. Check out his blog Off The Throttle or follow him on Twitter @SMHuntington.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon




Other Stuff

Copyright Vallarta Adventures

Enchantment Abounds at Puerto Vallarta’s ‘Rhythms of the Night’ Dinner Show

Jun 23 2017, 3:58am CDT

Photo Credit: The Luxe List

Bleu Bohème San Diego Enchants With Free-Spirited French Fare

Jun 23 2017, 1:37am CDT

Courtesy TheLuxeList.com

Cool Spring Things: 16 Trend-Forward Finds

Mar 30 2017, 6:41pm CDT

Courtesy TheLuxeList.com

7 Ways Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort Ups the Luxe All-Inclusive Ante

Mar 17 2017, 2:01am CDT

More Other Stuff Stories




Latest News

Final Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Unveiled at Pebble Beach

Final Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Unveiled at Pebble Beach

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch may get Batman: The Enemy Within

Nintendo Switch may get Batman: The Enemy Within

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Free Demo for Pokken Tournament DX is Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Free Demo for Pokken Tournament DX is Coming Soon

5 hours ago

HTC Vive Price Slashed by $200

HTC Vive Price Slashed by $200

5 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook