SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 6

Our SNES Classic pre-order countdown continues on August 21. The pre-order for the highly anticipated SNES Classic Edition will open up within the next 10 days. Our SNES Classic Pre-order countdown will take a daily look at the latest news and updates about the SNES Classic pre-order.

Conspiracy theorists loved the idea that the SNES Classic goes up for pre-order while everyone watches the solar eclipse. Another theory that did not pan out.

We believe it starts to get exciting on Wednesday, August 23. The 26th anniversary of the SNES arriving at retailers in the United States is this week. The first SNES consoles were spotted on August 23, 1991, ahead of the September 9 official release date. It's a possibility that Nintendo will reference this anniversary with the begin of the SNES Classic presale.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. 'Late August' is a vague statement. Most would agree that 'Late August' means a date in the last week of the month, but August 23 also still qualifies for 'Late August.'

We have still no concrete information about the SNES Classic pre-order date. To make sure not to miss any SNES Classic pre-order options, you need to prepare and setup notifications from services that alert when the pre-order for the SNES Classic begins. We recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

The best practices include the free The Tracker app. The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and others.

So far Target has confirmed to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Walmart has "accidentally" offered the SNES Classic for pre-order in July. The retailer is expected to offer the Super NES Classic for pre-order again late August. This time for real.

The SNES Classic presale is the first chance to secure a SNES Classic. The next opportunity will be on September 29, when the SNES Classic edition will be released. Stores will stock the SNES Classic, and we also expect online retailers to sell Super NES Classic consoles for the regular $79.99 price.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown will continue tomorrow. We have started the daily countdown with SNES Classic pre-order updates on August 16, right when the second half of August began. It will get more exciting as we get closer to the end of August. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic pre-order update.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.