SNES Classic has Rewind Feature

Posted: Aug 22 2017, 3:08am CDT

 

Nintendo announced new SNES Classic feature.

On the heels of the first SNES Classic pre-order opportunity in the US, Nintendo announced a new feature of the SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo revealed today in their gamescom 2017 announcements that the upcoming Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system includes a Rewind feature that lets players rewind their gameplay to retry tricky sections, pick up missed items or simply run through an area again to see if anything was missed.

The SNES Classic rewind feature can be seen in the screenshot below. Users can also forward.

The rewind time depends on the kind of game: Players can go back a few minutes in role-playing games such as Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, while action titles such as Super Mario World offer around 40 seconds, ideal for re-trying short segments of gameplay. The system also comes with optional frames that can be wrapped around the on-screen display for each game. 

The SNES Classic will be released on September 29. On August 22 at 1:10am ET, The Tracker App sent out a smartphone notification to its users that Best Buy has opened the pre-order for the SNES Classic. The inventory lasted about 20 minutes.

We expect other retailers to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order this week. Read all the SNES Classic pre-order details.

Updated: 2017-08-22 03:15:10am

This story may contain affiliate links.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

