SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon: Update

The SNES Classic is available for pre-order at amazon.com. The Tracker App sent out a smartphone notification to its users at 4:45 am ET that Amazon has opened the pre-order. Time is of the essence. Amazon is the most popular store for the SNES Classic pre-order and the inventory will sell out very quickly.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Amazon has listed the SNES Classic Edition under a new ASIN to protect against inventory alert services. The SNES Classic is listed as "Nintendo Digital Downloads/Game Trust Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition." The listing is legit. Pre-order the SNES Classic now at amazon.com.

Updates:

5:15am ET: The SNES Classic pre-order is not available anymore at amazon.com. The SNES Classic inventory lasted for about 30 minutes. Amazon did not limit the number of SNES Classic customers could order. We placed an order for 10 SNES Classic units. It remains to be seen if Amazon will cancel multiple orders. If not then a lot of Amazon's SNES Classic pre-order inventory will end up on reseller marketplaces.

In case Amazon ships us 10 SNES Classic consoles, we will give them away on I4U News to our readers.

The Amazon SNES Classic pre-order follows just hours after Best Buy has offered the SNES Classic for pre-order online.

On August 1, Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order at select retailers late August. To know when more pre-order options open up, we recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

The best practices include downloading the free The Tracker app. The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs and GameStop.

The Tracker app helps you find stock of hard to find products in online stores. The most popular product's users are tracking include the Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic.

You select the products you want from the list of hard to find items. The Tracker triggers a notification on your iPhone or Android smartphone as soon as the product you want is in stock at an online retailer. Tap the notification and you are ready hit the buy button at amazon.com or another major online retailer.

With The Tracker app buying hard to find toys, video games, electronics, and other products is now easy and stress-free.

Nintendo announced the $79.99 SNES Classic on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition will be released on September 29. The SNES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the 90s Super NES console. Nintendo selected 21 games that are pre-installed on the SNES Classic including the never-released Starfox 2.

On paper, the SNES Classic is going to be much easier to purchase than the NES Classic. There is just way more time to find one before the Holidays. Nintendo also promised a much higher number of units. The fact that Nintendo officially announced that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order likely means extensive pre-order inventory.

The NES Classic pre-order inventory was very limited and not officially announced. The SNES Classic will be increasingly harder to find closer to the Holidays. Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic consoles world-wide. We estimate based on a leak, that Nintendo is doubling the production of the SNES Classic to 4.6 million to satisfy the global demand for the 16-bit retro console coming in hot from the 90s.

The SNES Classic Edition is one of the hottest products of 2017. To keep up with everything SNES Classic, read the latest SNES Classic news and availability updates.