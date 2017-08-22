SNES Classic Pre-order Kicked Off

It has begun. The highly anticipated pre-order for the SNES Classic Edition kicked off at retailers in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 22. The Tracker app alerted its users at 1:10 am ET that Best Buy is taking pre-orders for the SNES Classic at bestbuy.com. The Super NES Classic presale lasted for 20 minutes until Best Buy ran out of its pre-order allocation.

Next up was Amazon. The online giant took extra precautions to throw off bots and trackers. Amazon created a new listing for the $79.99 SNES Classic titled: "Nintendo Digital Downloads/Game Trust Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition."

The SNES Classic Pre-order inventory on Amazon lasted for about 30 minutes. We managed to retool in time, and The Tracker app sent out notification about the SNES Classic pre-order opportunity at 4:45 am ET.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The SNES Classic presale is the first chance to secure a SNES Classic. The next opportunity will be on September 29, when the SNES Classic edition will be released. Stores will stock the SNES Classic, and we also expect online retailers to sell Super NES Classic consoles for the regular $79.99 price.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.comfor $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown will continue tomorrow. We have started the daily countdown with SNES Classic pre-order updates on August 16, right when the second half of August began. It will get more exciting as we get closer to the end of August. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic pre-order update.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.