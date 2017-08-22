 
 

SNES Classic Pre-order Kicked Off

Posted: Aug 22 2017, 4:55am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Pre-order Kicked Off
 

The pre-order for SNES Classic began in the United States.

It has begun. The highly anticipated pre-order for the SNES Classic Edition kicked off at retailers in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 22. The Tracker app alerted its users at 1:10 am ET that Best Buy is taking pre-orders for the SNES Classic at bestbuy.com. The Super NES Classic presale lasted for 20 minutes until Best Buy ran out of its pre-order allocation.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Next up was Amazon. The online giant took extra precautions to throw off bots and trackers. Amazon created a new listing for the $79.99 SNES Classic titled: "Nintendo Digital Downloads/Game Trust Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition."

The SNES Classic Pre-order inventory on Amazon lasted for about 30 minutes. We managed to retool in time, and The Tracker app sent out notification about the SNES Classic pre-order opportunity at 4:45 am ET. 

If you just got up, we expect Walmart, Target, GameStop to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order either today or tomorrow. Download the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the next pre-order opportunity for the SNES Classic arises.

As Amazon's SNES Classic pre-order showed, a robust notification framework is necessary to make sure to get notified about a presale no matter what. We recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The SNES Classic presale is the first chance to secure a SNES Classic. The next opportunity will be on September 29, when the SNES Classic edition will be released. Stores will stock the SNES Classic, and we also expect online retailers to sell Super NES Classic consoles for the regular $79.99 price.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.comfor $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown will continue tomorrow. We have started the daily countdown with SNES Classic pre-order updates on August 16, right when the second half of August began. It will get more exciting as we get closer to the end of August. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic pre-order update.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-22 04:55:09am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon: Update

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now




Technology News

SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon: Update

35 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 6

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown Update: SNES Classic Pre-order at Amazon Launched

1 hour ago

Protecting your Smartphone with the Appropriate Insurance

Protecting your Smartphone with the Appropriate Insurance

1 hour ago

SNES Classic has Rewind Feature

SNES Classic has Rewind Feature

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon: Update

35 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 6

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown Update: SNES Classic Pre-order at Amazon Launched

1 hour ago

Protecting your Smartphone with the Appropriate Insurance

Protecting your Smartphone with the Appropriate Insurance

1 hour ago

SNES Classic has Rewind Feature

SNES Classic has Rewind Feature

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook