Gamescom 2017: Age of Empires IV Announced

The Age of Empires franchise had its 20th anniversary held at Gamescom 2017. Besides the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, the Age of Empires IV was also part of the agenda on this special occasion. The former will be unveiled on October 19th, 2017. It will be functional on Windows 10.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

However, the parent company couldn’t release just one edition. Age of Empires II and III may lie in the cards as well. Age of Empires IV is already being worked on by the developers.

AGE OF EMPIRES IV! #AgeOfEmpiresIV is officially in the works! Keep a eye out for more info https://t.co/Ss44bXcHcO https://t.co/sqBlIAcAZV— AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) August 21, 2017

Age of Empires IV will be coming to PC as well. It all started with the Age of Empires which came out in 1997. In 1999, Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings came out. In 2005, Age of Empires III also happened to come along.

Relic Entertainment is currently working on Age of Empires IV. Top quality RTS games are being manufactured and one of these is the game mentioned in the previous sentence. Microsoft technicians are truly excited to be working in synch with the Age of Empires franchise. It is like a dream come true.

Relic Entertainment is raring to go in this direction of making multiple editions of Age of Empires. The gamer universe and the community of players are looking forward to all this with eager enthusiasm. Nobody could have dreamt of an Age of Empires IV.

A teaser trailer of this game also appeared on the scene. Relic Entertainment has quite a task ahead of it regarding the making of this game from scratch. Relic’s progress report in other matters has been mixed so far.

For now Age of Empires IV happens to be headed straight for the Windows Store. The game will feature exclusively on Windows 10 which is not bad at all. Age of Empires IV will include in its contents: Native Americans, British Redcoats, Roman Legionnaires, Japanese Samurai and many other types of people.