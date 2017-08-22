 
 

Gamescom 2017: Age Of Empires IV Announced

Posted: Aug 22 2017, 5:15am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Gamescom 2017: Age of Empires IV Announced
 

20th Anniversary of Age of Empires celebrated at Gamescom 2017

The Age of Empires franchise had its 20th anniversary held at Gamescom 2017. Besides the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, the Age of Empires IV was also part of the agenda on this special occasion. The former will be unveiled on October 19th, 2017. It will be functional on Windows 10.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

However, the parent company couldn’t release just one edition. Age of Empires II and III may lie in the cards as well. Age of Empires IV is already being worked on by the developers. 

Age of Empires IV will be coming to PC as well. It all started with the Age of Empires which came out in 1997. In 1999, Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings came out. In 2005, Age of Empires III also happened to come along.

Relic Entertainment is currently working on Age of Empires IV. Top quality RTS games are being manufactured and one of these is the game mentioned in the previous sentence. Microsoft technicians are truly excited to be working in synch with the Age of Empires franchise. It is like a dream come true.  

Relic Entertainment is raring to go in this direction of making multiple editions of Age of Empires. The gamer universe and the community of players are looking forward to all this with eager enthusiasm. Nobody could have dreamt of an Age of Empires IV.

A teaser trailer of this game also appeared on the scene. Relic Entertainment has quite a task ahead of it regarding the making of this game from scratch. Relic’s progress report in other matters has been mixed so far.

For now Age of Empires IV happens to be headed straight for the Windows Store. The game will feature exclusively on Windows 10 which is not bad at all. Age of Empires IV will include in its contents: Native Americans, British Redcoats, Roman Legionnaires, Japanese Samurai and many other types of people. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Is Available for Pre-order on Amazon: Update

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now




Technology News

Gamescom 2017: Fe Announced for Nintendo Switch

Gamescom 2017: Fe Announced for Nintendo Switch

25 minutes ago

Gotouchi Tetsudou Coming to Nintendo Switch

Gotouchi Tetsudou Coming to Nintendo Switch

32 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched at Best Buy

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched at Best Buy: Update

37 minutes ago

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

57 minutes ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Watch Tesla Model X P100D Defeating Lamborghini Aventador in Drag Race

Watch Tesla Model X P100D Defeating Lamborghini Aventador in Drag Race

18 minutes ago

Gamescom 2017: Fe Announced for Nintendo Switch

Gamescom 2017: Fe Announced for Nintendo Switch

25 minutes ago

Gotouchi Tetsudou Coming to Nintendo Switch

Gotouchi Tetsudou Coming to Nintendo Switch

32 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched at Best Buy

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched at Best Buy: Update

37 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook