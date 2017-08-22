New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

It's Super NES Classic Tuesday. Not only did the SNES Classic pre-order launched during the early morning hours in the United States. The Tracker app alerted its users about the availability of the SNES Classic pre-order at Best Buy and Amazon.

Nintendo also released a cool trailer video for the Super NES Classic highlighting new unannounced features of the new retro console.

The SNES Classic offers an in game rewind and forward feature. Players can rewind their gameplay to retry tricky sections, pick up missed items or simply run through an area again to see if anything was missed. The SNES Classic also lets players save their game status with the feature Suspend Points.

Gamers can also choose the design of the frame on the left and right of the 4:3 game display, to custom the look. Designs to choose from including a curtain, colors, and patterns.

Nintendo also highlights in the trailer, held in early 90s look and feel that the SNES Classic supports Super FX. The Super FX was a coprocessor on the Graphics Support Unit added to select Super Nintendo video game cartridges to enhance graphics back in the 90s.

Watch the 2 minute SNES Classic trailer below. The games look actually much better than I imagined.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The SNES Classic presale is the first chance to secure a SNES Classic. The next opportunity will be on September 29, when the SNES Classic edition will be released. Stores will stock the SNES Classic, and we also expect online retailers to sell Super NES Classic consoles for the regular $79.99 price.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.comfor $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.