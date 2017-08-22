Gotouchi Tetsudou Coming to Nintendo Switch

Japanese gamers will be able to play Gotouchi Tetsudou for Nintendo Switch. Bandai Namco is the parent company and the time of release on the Nintendo Switch is this upcoming winter season.

The game is basically a board game that allows the players a chance at trying to become the best mascot character producers in all of Japan. They do this by hooking up with various other mascots and by creating a fan base. This is in itself quite a task for which a great deal of effort is required.

The Switch edition of this game holds a lot in store for so many gamers. For one thing, the original mascot character is named Angel Ojapon. This mascot king of sorts acts in the capacity of a supportive role.

He will help you in the beginning, but will not assist you as you rise up the echelons. There are novel events, small games and production factors that are included as a surplus in this game.

The voiceovers for the original characters are there as well. Ojapon, Angel Ojapon, Gotouchi Oneesan and Gotouchi Tetsuo all have their voices dubbed by real life characters.