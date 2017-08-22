Gamescom 2017: Fe Announced for Nintendo Switch

A pleasant surprise at last year’s E3 was Fe, the beautiful adventure game. This day in time, at Gamescom, EA made an announcement regarding when this game would be playable. It will be some time in the early months of 2018. Also it will be available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

The developer named Zoink stated during the press conference held by EA that the game will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC not to mention the Switch.

Fe arrives to the Nintendo Switch in Early 2018 and is being developed by @EA Originals! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/e41PyxjnFX— Nintendo Switch (@NintendoSwitchC) August 21, 2017

Zoink also revealed a beautiful novel trailer for the game. The game Fe borrows a lot of its imagery and action sequences from the world of Nature. You, the gamer, will be able to take on the avatar of a cub and explore the forest and come upon many creatures that exist in its context.

This game basically points towards the interconnectedness and organic unity of the Natural world. As kids we could keep on exploring the natural world and while sometimes the sounds that would come from the surroundings were frightening eventually we got used to them and they appeared tame by comparison with some of the sounds of industrial civilization.

Zoink pledges this much that players will feel familiar with the experience given in Fe. Fe is the first one of the games that has been published under the EA Originals plan. This is EA’s effort to grab a few indie titles.

Sea of Solitude is another game that comes under this rubric although not much information about it has been forthcoming. The beautiful and exotic game Fe is independent in its nature and its developer Zoink has made other titles such as Zombie Vikings and Flipping Death.

The funding and marketing strategy for this game comes courtesy of EA too. In Fe there is so much beauty that gamers will not want to stop playing this game.