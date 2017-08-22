 
 

Watch Tesla Model X P100D Defeating Lamborghini Aventador In Drag Race

Posted: Aug 22 2017, 5:57am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

  • Video Clip shows Tesla Model X defeating Lamborghini Aventador
 

A video clip that has come up and is doing the rounds on the Internet shows a Tesla Model X defeating a Lamborghini Aventador in a drag race.

The Tesla Model S is a speedster and a dragster. Yet did you know that the Model X by the same company is also quite a legal and regal racing car. It literally tears up the race track.

Although it is an SUV, it features some of the selfsame awesome acceleration that the Model S possesses in scads. Tesla’s Model X was pitted against a Lamborghini Aventador recently and the results were amusing indeed.

It was a race on a racing track that lasted a quarter of a mile or so. The neck to neck competition was something to behold with bated breath. Many watching the whole thing for the first time were not able to curb their enthusiasm.

When the spumes of dust raised up by the speed demons settled down it was seen that the Model X had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. It was a narrow margin of triumph. The Model X has won by just 0.05 seconds less than the Lamborghini Aventador. 

The Model X’s stupendous and mighty powers of acceleration managed to lend it superiority over the Lamborghini Aventador. Yet one thing had to be acknowledged even by the winning car and company.

This was that had the race been extended for a little bit longer, the Lamborghini Aventador would have easily surpassed the Model X and left its driver behind it coughing in the dust.

The Model X meanwhile not only defeated the Lamborghini Aventador but set a new record for such a short distance. This car by Tesla is a cheetah among automobiles.

Those who watched the race said that it was very satisfying. To watch two giants in the automaker industry go head to head was an exciting prospect. It was sheer entertainment at its best.

The venue was the Palm Beach International Raceway. Thus everyone saw the coolest electric SUV compete against the speed freak that was a variety of Lamborghini. Model X completed the length of the race track in 11.418 seconds.

The maximum speed was 117 mph. It went from 0-60 mph in merely 2.4 seconds. While the Lamborghini Aventador was not a car to be dismissed so lightly, it was in the short term race no match for Tesla’s Model X.

