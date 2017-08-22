 
 

This App Finds You A SNES Classic For Pre-order

The SNES Classic pre-orders launched in the US.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown stopped on Tuesday, August 22. The wait is over and Nintendo's announced SNES Classic pre-order event has arrived. Best Buy and Amazon have offered the SNES Classic for pre-order starting at 1:10 am ET and 4:45 am ET respectively this morning. The Tracker app successfully alerted its users to these pre-order opportunities.

Many Tracker app users stated on social media that the app notified them first about the SNES Classic pre-sale on Best Buy. Some inventory trackers missed alerting their users about the Amazon's presale, because Amazon used a new listing with a disguised product name for the pre-order. 

More stores are expected to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order as early as today. The free The Tracker app is sending you a smartphone notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at  WalmartGameStop or Target

In case Amazon and Best Buy will offer the SNES Classic again, you will of course also receive an alert. Amazon is possibly having more SNES Classic pre-order inventory as the retailer might cancel orders with more than one SNES Classic ordered. Amazon neglected to put a limit on their hidden SNES Classic listing. You could order up to 30 SNES Classic in a single order.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

After launching the app and enabling notifications, tap "Notify me" checkmark on the SNES Classic and other hard to find products you want to receive notifications for. This app makes hunting down hard to find items stress-free. 

The SNES Classic pre-order events are just the first wave of opportunities to secure a SNES Classic. On September 29, the release day of the SNES Classic, stores will have many more Super NES Classic in stock. The SNES Classic is so far listed at the following stores:

Amazon

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

GameStop

Play-Asia (no pre-order)

B&H Photo (no pre-order)

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is available for Pre-order

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

