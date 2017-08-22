2018 BMW M5 Makes Official Debut

This day in time, BMW and EA decided to join forces in order to virtually debut the BMW M5 in the Need for Speed Payback version of the original computer game. This action-packed game will come out this fall season.

This is the very first time that BMW has introduced a vehicle via a video game franchise. Gamescom was the venue for this digital revealing of the car. Gamescom is the largest extravaganza regarding two-way games and fun on European soil in modern times.

The BMW M5 is the type of vehicle that is based on the concept of a rich four door business class sedan. It is a speedy car that will raise the adrenaline levels of the driver.

The car is such that, in the context of the game, it will tear apart the roads and streets it travels on. A bombastic automobile with great torque and horse power, it has an aesthetically pleasant design philosophy to boot.

To get behind the steering wheel of such a vehicle would truly be any car lover’s dream becoming a reality. Be it accomplishing a heist or outmaneuvering the police or even racing down the open highway, this car holds something for everyone in its context.

The vehicle is a symbol of fantastic functionality, awesome acceleration and classic covetousness. It represents the height of speedy cars in Need for Speed Payback. The M5 has 441 kW/600 hp and a max torque of 750 nm.

“The new BMW M5 is a stunning car,” said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer at Ghost Games. “With immense horsepower and torque combined with gorgeous design, our players are going to love getting behind the wheel of the new M5. Whether it’s pulling off intense heist missions, or outrunning cops in epic pursuits or just cruising the open world, this car embodies performance, speed and desire, making it one of the pinnacle rides in Need for SpeedTM Payback.”

“The M is not only synonymous for the world’s most powerful letter, but has also become a synonym worldwide for the prototype of the Ultimate Driving Machine. Take a look at the new BMW M5: its power output, torque and acceleration, the M specific all-wheel drive system M xDrive and its stunning design make our all-new toy the perfect feature for Need for Speed,” said Frank van Meel, President BMW M Division.

“While the M5 won’t be officially released until next spring, Need for Speed players can drive it first and exclusively in Need for SpeedTM Payback. We at BMW M are really proud of this collaboration.”

“Young, enthusiastic and 100% devoted to their passion: This is not only true for BMW M fans but also for millions of gamers around the globe, who love Need for SpeedTM. BMW is joy and excitement for cars, whether it is in real life or digital,” said Hildegard Wortmann, Senior Vice President Brand BMW.

“With this cooperation BMW can reach out to a new audience that is truly digital. This is a perfect example for a fruitful cooperation in modern marketing with benefits for everyone and a new milestone after the BMW M2’s debut in 2015’s Need for SpeedTM.”

See below the first full reveal of the BMW M5 in the Need for Speed Payback trailer.

Soon after the digital world premier of 2018 BMW M5 in Need For Speed Payback at the GamesCom in Cologne, BMW finally debuts the real-life 2018 M5.

This car has power and potency. It is dynamite on wheels. It also possesses an all-wheel drive system. A mark of the ultimate driving mechanism on the face of the planet, it has all things a driver can want.

It won’t be unveiled till the next Spring season though. Yet we can get a vicarious taste of it via the Need for Speed Payback game this Fall.

BMW thus has a novel consumer base now which consists of rabid gamers. This will only add to its per-existing popularity. You may explore different dimensions of the urban environment from the vantage point of this car. In the context of the game, the player has many choices.

Five different configurations exist. Also there are three modes. This game will be enhanced and souped-up thanks to the changes this new car will make as a regular fixture in it.