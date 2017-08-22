Nissan Announces Midnight Edition Titan, Titan XD and Frontier Trucks During Total Solar Eclipse

While the sky darkened over Tennessee, due to the total solar eclipse, Nissan was not to be left behind. The automaker company churned out three new Midnight Edition models. These were the TITAN, the TITAN XD and Frontier Midnight Edition. These were meant to get sold at double the speed of other run-of-the-mill models.

Others that exist beforehand in Nissan’s repertoire include: the Altima, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and Sentra. There had been a wave of enthusiasm among consumers for the Maxima SR Midnight Edition.

The highly popular Midnight Edition design is visible in the core Nissan Sedan, crossover and SUV models. The clientele will remain attracted to these models by the sheer appeal of the stylish pickup trucks.

The three new models will debut sometime towards the end of this year. Every fan of Nissan is looking forward to that time with enthusiasm and excitement. The price tags have not been wrapped up just yet.

"Following the tremendous response to the original Maxima SR Midnight Edition, we've created a complete portfolio of the popular blacked-out Midnight Edition look among our core Nissan sedan, crossover and SUV models," said Billy Hayes, division vice president, Nissan Sales, Nissan North America, Inc.

"We expect the strong customer appeal to continue with the expansion of the Midnight Edition package to our TITAN, TITAN XD and Frontier pickups."

The TITAN and TITAN XD have a black grille with a dark insertion on them. Even their headlights are dark in their design. Black fog light finishers exist in the mix. The TITAN XD has black fender louvers which is indeed a unique feature in its look.

Black rear view mirrors and door knobs complete the look of both. Step railing, black external badges and 20 inch dark aluminum-painted alloy wheels are found on these models.

A colored front end and substantial rear bumper not to mention charcoal inner trimming are present too. Badges and floor mats are complementary items on the list of accessories.

There is a series of choices in the outer hues which range from Magnetic Black to Gun Metallic and Pearl White. The 2018 Frontier contains a glossy black grille, 18 inch aluminum wheels that are meant to burn rubber, black step railing and a whole lot more.

These pickup trucks will come straight from the assembly line and will bedazzle the clientele. The engines will get put together in Tennessee or Indiana.

These are definitely a bunch of trucks that are artistically pleasing to the senses. They are not just hunks of metal and machinery. What they symbolize is man’s drive to master the environment and externalize his inner genius.

The 2018 Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Edition pickup trucks will be available in late fall 2017. Prices of Midnight Edition packages are not finalized yet but Nissan said that it could provide customers with a significant discount versus if the items were purchased separately.