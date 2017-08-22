Here Are the Hottest Smart Home Gadgets of Fall 2017

<!--[if gte mso 9]> Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE <![endif]-->

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

<!--[if gte mso 9]> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 10]> <![endif]-->

The fall season is the golden age for smart home technology. During the months of August through November, you’ll see great deals on smart home technology with a new school year and holiday sales events. There are back-to-school sales as well as Black Friday blowouts, where people drop thousands on the latest smart technology.

Fall is also a great time to buy a house. Most home buyers with families want to buy a home in the fall before their kids start school. Since smart home technology has proven to be an incredibly popular smart home investment, those looking to sell their homes this fall will need the best smart home tech to raise their values.

In 2016 alone, more than 80 million smart home devices made their way into American homes. That’s a 64 percent increase from the previous year, and the growth is projected to be exponential in 2017. Smart home technology has proven an invaluable commodity for home buyers, and the popularity and convenience of it continues to climb.

If you want to get in on the wave of smart home technology, here are some popular smart home devices that will be flying off the shelves this fall.

Personal Home Assistants

“Siri, play [insert favorite song].” “Cortana, set the timer for 15 minutes.” “Alexa, add butter to the shopping list.” These are some of the many phrases that Americans all over the nation say daily to their robotic personal assistants. Voice activated personal assistants are taking the world by storm, and are a must for any smart home.

According to a survey from the real estate firm Coldwell Banker, about 48 percent of those with smart home products already had voice control. The survey also revealed that 72 percent of Americans with smart home products want voice control.

If you’re one of those craving the voice-activated tech, here are this year’s most popular models:

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Dot

Google Home

Wink Home 2

Mobile-Controlled Security Systems

When you’re at work, how will you know if your home is safe? More and more security systems are going mobile, allowing you to control the safety and basic functions of your phone from wherever you are. If you’re worried you forgot to lock the front door, close the garage, or lock your windows, you can do so with your smartphone.

You can also get intruder alerts, instantly contact the authorities, access any camera on the property, and even communicate with people who are at home from afar. It’s an incredible world for those with interconnected devices.

The features offered in every smart home package depend on what you decide to add, but here are some of the most popular options:

Vivint Smart Home

ADT Pulse

Abode Home Security Starter Kit

Programmable Thermostats

Smart thermostats arguably started the trend of smart home technology. With these handy devices, we suddenly had the power to maximize utility efficiency by 50 percent. You can easily program your thermostat for the perfect home temperature, no matter the time of day or the weather. You also won’t waste energy while you’re not home or on vacation.

Many of these thermostats also learn your habits and temperature patterns based on your interactions with them. As they get used to your commands on both its smart touch interface and your smartphone, it can develop an infinitely comfortable living environment.

This fall, look for sales on the following popular smart thermostat products:

Ecobee3

Nest Learning Thermostat 3

Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Voice Control

Pick Schneider Electric Wiser Air Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

Smart Lighting Systems

Imagine this scenario: You crawl into bed after a long day, read your book for a few minutes, get comfortable on your pillows, and then realize you left the light on. A simple bedside lamp will fix this particular problem, but why not invest in a smart lighting system that can turn off the lights with your phone as well as offer a number of other capabilities.

Today’s smart lighting systems allow you to dim the lights, change the colors, flash warning signals, turn on or off at certain times, automatically turn on when they sense movement, and more. Many also offer voice controlled options, which is highly convenient if you’re nowhere near your phone.

Look into these smart lighting systems for the ultimate experience:

Philips Hue (any option is great)

C by GE

Cree Connected LED Bulb

LiFX Color 1000

Use this season’s promotions to get the best deals on your favorite smart home devices. As you fill your home with these products, you’ll raise property values and create a sense of convenience and comfort that will bless you for years to come.