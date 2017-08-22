SNES Classic Pre-order at Walmart is Live - Update

Walmart is hast started taking pre-orders for the SNES Classic at 1 pm ET online at walmart.com according to the Tracker app. The giant retailer just updated the SNES Classic page a couple minutes earlier and now the pre-order is live.

Updates:

1:05pm ET: Looks like Walmart has already sold out of their SNES Classic pre-order inventory at walmart.com. This is what happens when a retailer offers the SNES Classic for pre-order during prime time when most people are awake. We have seen many posts on social media of customers confirming that they managed to place a pre-order at Walmart.

As you know by now, Amazon and Best Buy already offered the SNES Classic very early today and have sold out. Now there are four more retailers that will offer the SNES Classic for pre-order today. GameStop has also updated its site, expecting to launch pre-order soon as well.

As Amazon's SNES Classic pre-order showed, a robust notification framework is necessary to make sure to get notified about a presale no matter what.

ToysRUs and GameStop have not yet listed the SNES Classic on a product page, which makes these listings are to track.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The SNES Classic presale is the first chance to secure a SNES Classic. The next opportunity will be on September 29, when the SNES Classic edition will be released. Stores will stock the SNES Classic, and we also expect online retailers to sell Super NES Classic consoles for the regular $79.99 price.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.