SNES Classic Pre-order Started at Target

The SNES Classic is available for pre-order now online at target.com. The Tracker App just sent out a smartphone notification to its users that Target has opened the pre-order for the SNES Classic. Target is one of the most popular stores for the SNES Classic pre-order and the inventory will sell out very quickly.

Target is the fourth store to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order on August 22.

On August 1, Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order at select retailers late August. Target's customer support agents have already stated in July that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order on target.com. This was before Nintendo official announcement.

Nintendo announced the $79.99 SNES Classic on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition will be released on September 29. The SNES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the 90s Super NES console. Nintendo selected 21 games that are pre-installed on the SNES Classic including the never-released Starfox 2.

On paper the SNES Classic is going to be much easier to purchase than the NES Classic. There is just way more time to find one before the Holidays. Nintendo also promised a much higher number of units. The fact that Nintendo officially announced that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order likely means extensive pre-order inventory.

The NES Classic pre-order inventory was very limited and not officially announced. The SNES Classic will be increasingly harder to find closer to the Holidays. Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic consoles world-wide. We estimate based on a leak, that Nintendo is doubling the production of the SNES Classic to 4.6 million to satisfy the global demand for the 16-bit retro console coming in hot from the 90s.

The SNES Classic Edition is one of the hottest products of 2017. To keep up with everything SNES Classic, read the latest SNES Classic news and availability updates.