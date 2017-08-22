SNES Classic Pre-order Available at GameStop Owned ThinkGeek

While GameStop is down, GameStop owned store ThinkGeek is taking over offering SNES Classic pre-orders. GameStop has severe server issues and has shutdown online shop as of 2pm ET. GameStop stores started to take pre-orders in stores for the SNES Classic. Some have got the GameStop shopping app to work and have been able to pre-order through it. When GameStop will fix their server issues is not clear.

ThinkGeek is not offering the $79.99 SNES Classic. The geek store is offering the SNES Classic as bundles starting at $139.99 on thinkgeek.com.

Customers can splurge as much as $329.99 on one of the seven offered SNES Classic bundles. ThinkGeek has started bundling the Nintendo Switch with collectibles earlier this year. Now they also do the same with the SNES Classic. Find all SNES Classic bundle deals on thinkgeek.com.

Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart already offered the SNES Classic for pre-order and sold out. We still wait for GameStop to recover and for ToysRUs to come forward with their SNES Classic pre-order plans.

ToysRUs and GameStop have not yet listed the SNES Classic on a product page, which makes these listings are to track.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The SNES Classic presale is the first chance to secure a SNES Classic. The next opportunity will be on September 29, when the SNES Classic edition will be released. Stores will stock the SNES Classic, and we also expect online retailers to sell Super NES Classic consoles for the regular $79.99 price.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.