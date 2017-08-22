 
 

Posted: Aug 22 2017, 3:32pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop: $79.99 SNES Classic Sold Out Through App
 

GameStop's online store is down, but SNES Classic somehow sells via the GameStop app. Update.

GameStop.com is down since about 1pm ET. Don't expect any $79.99 SNES Classic console to be available for pre-order when the website comes back. The unbundled SNES Classic is sold out as well as the lowest priced bundles.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Update 4:30 pm ET: GameStop.com is back. The cheapest SNES Classic bundle still available is a $144.99 SNES Classic bundle. See all available SNES Classic offers at GameStop.com.

Customers are somehow able to get their orders placed through the very unresponsive and failing GameStop shopping app. We could just now confirm that the $79.99 SNES Classic is not listed anymore. The $99.99 and $119.99 SNES Classic bundles are sold out. Only a few higher priced SNES Classic bundles are still available, similar in price to those offered at ThinkGeek.com.

This is a pretty bad experience for customers. We also will not be able to notify as it appears our users on The Tracker about the SNES Classic availability at GameStop. You can still try your luck and patience trying to place an order for an SNES Classic bundle through the GameStop shopping app.

The only store left to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order is ToysRUs. TRU has still not listed the SNES Classic.

Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the next pre-order or in stock availability for the SNES Classic arises. The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Nintendo officially confirmed earlier today that the SNES Classic Pre-order is available from six retailers. Nintendo updated its SNES Classic page stating that the SNES Classic pre-order is available now at Amazon, Best BuyWalmart, GameStop, ToysRUs and Target

GameStop is expected to offer a limited number of $79.99 SNES Classic Edition consoles for pre-order along with SNES Classic bundles. The retailer did the same for the Xbox One X pre-order on Sunday.

As you know by now, Amazon and Best Buy already offered the SNES Classic very early today and have sold out. Now there are four more retailers that will offer the SNES Classic for pre-order today.

As Amazon's SNES Classic pre-order showed, a robust notification framework is necessary to make sure to get notified about a presale no matter what. We recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

ToysRUs and GameStop have not yet listed the SNES Classic on a product page, which makes these listings are to track.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The SNES Classic presale is the first chance to secure a SNES Classic. The next opportunity will be on September 29, when the SNES Classic edition will be released. Stores will stock the SNES Classic, and we also expect online retailers to sell Super NES Classic consoles for the regular $79.99 price.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown will continue tomorrow. We have started the daily countdown with SNES Classic pre-order updates on August 16, right when the second half of August began. It will get more exciting as we get closer to the end of August. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic pre-order update.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.

Updated: 2017-08-22 03:30:10pm

This story may contain affiliate links.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

