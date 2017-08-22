SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop.com Live

GameStop.com was down since about 1pm ET. Now the online shop is back online, but don't expect any $79.99 SNES Classic console to be available for pre-order. The unbundled SNES Classic is sold out through the app in the past hours.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

The cheapest SNES Classic bundle still available is a $144.99 SNES Classic bundle. See all available SNES Classic offers at GameStop.com.

Customers were somehow able to get their orders placed through the very unresponsive and failing GameStop shopping app earlier. The $79.99 SNES Classic is gone as well as the $99.99 and $119.99 SNES Classic bundles.

Find the remaining SNES Classic options at GameStop.com. See also the seven SNES Classic bundles offered at ThinkGeek.com.

The only store left to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order is ToysRUs. TRU has still not listed the SNES Classic.

Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the next pre-order or in stock availability for the SNES Classic arises. The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Nintendo officially confirmed earlier today that the SNES Classic Pre-order is available from six retailers. Nintendo updated its SNES Classic page stating that the SNES Classic pre-order is available now at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, ToysRUs and Target.

GameStop is expected to offer a limited number of $79.99 SNES Classic Edition consoles for pre-order along with SNES Classic bundles. The retailer did the same for the Xbox One X pre-order on Sunday.

As you know by now, Amazon and Best Buy already offered the SNES Classic very early today and have sold out. Now there are four more retailers that will offer the SNES Classic for pre-order today.

As Amazon's SNES Classic pre-order showed, a robust notification framework is necessary to make sure to get notified about a presale no matter what. We recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

ToysRUs and GameStop have not yet listed the SNES Classic on a product page, which makes these listings are to track.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The SNES Classic presale is the first chance to secure a SNES Classic. The next opportunity will be on September 29, when the SNES Classic edition will be released. Stores will stock the SNES Classic, and we also expect online retailers to sell Super NES Classic consoles for the regular $79.99 price.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown will continue tomorrow. We have started the daily countdown with SNES Classic pre-order updates on August 16, right when the second half of August began. It will get more exciting as we get closer to the end of August. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic pre-order update.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.