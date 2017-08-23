 
 

SNES Classic Pre-order: This Is How The SNES Classic Presale Went Down

Posted: Aug 23 2017, 2:54am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down
Credit: GameStop
 

That's a wrap. SNES Classic pre-order inventory is officially gone.

This was a wild 24 hours with not much sleep. The SNES Classic went up for pre-order on Tuesday, August 22, starting at 1:10 am ET. Everything was going smoothly with the SNES Classic pre-order at Best Buy. The Tracker app users had about 30 minutes to place their pre-orders at bestbuy.com

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

Next up was Amazon at 4:45 am ET. The SNES Classic was available for pre-order at amazon.com under a new listing, which threw off many SNES Classic hunters and inventory tracking services. The SNES Classic was listed as "Nintendo Digital Downloads/Game Trust Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition" on amazon.com. The listing has been removed after the Amazon sold out its pre-order inventory, which lasted 30 minutes.

Amazon did not impose a limited on the SNES Classic orders. Customers could order up to 30 units. It remains to be seen if Amazon will cancel multiple orders. We placed an order for 10 SNES Classic in the Amazon sale. In case they arrive at our offices we will have a big SNES Classic Giveaway at I4U News.

In hindsight, it was a wise decision by Best Buy to surprise people with the middle of the night SNES Classic pre-order. Even Amazon sneaky new listing is understandable when looking what happened to GameStop's online shop.

At 1 pm ET, GameStop.com started to melt and was later shut down completely for hours because of the SNES Classic pre-order. Patient customers managed to place pre-orders slowly through the GameStop shopping app. Once the online shop was back the $79.99 SNES Classic inventory was depleted and the four SNES Classic bundles starting at $99.99 sold out quickly too.

Even the high priced SNES Classic bundles that GameStop's geek store ThinkGeek was offering have sold out. During the GameStop online disaster, the retailer offered to take pre-orders in their physical stores. Many Nintendo fans jumped on that opportunity.

Walmart started to offer the SNES Classic pre-order also at 1 pm ET. The SNES Classic was sold out in about 5 minutes. It was gone so fast, that it's likely that a lot of shopping bots like the Tai Ding, which also wrecked havoc last year during NES Classic sales at Walmart were present.

The Target SNES Classic pre-order also started around the 1 pm ET time. Inventory lasted longer than at Walmart, with customers reporting to manage placing pre-orders even hours later as availability came and went. The Tracker app has sent multiple alerts during that time.

Nintendo named six official retailers that would offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. ToysRUs is part of the list, but the toy retailer backed out late Tuesday announced not to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. The announcement came as a Tweet saying: "We will not be doing pre-orders for the SNES Mini. They will be available in our stores on 9/29. We hope to see you then!"

24 hours after the SNES Classic pre-order started, the pre-order inventory at all retailers is sold out. GameStop even saw the need to post a banner (see above) on its home page, declaring that the SNES Classic is sold out.

There is a lot of anger in social media from people who missed out on the SNES Classic pre-order. It was certainly a mixed experience. People who had notifications from Tracker app and other service set to wake them up during the night had easy sailing and got their pre-orders done at Amazon and Best Buy. 

The pre-order opportunities during daytime were a definite nightmare. It's time though to look forward. The next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic will be on September 29. Retailers will stock the SNES Classic in stores and online on release day. 

Reseller offers of SNES Classic pre-orders are already listed on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30 day availability requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers to appear on August 29.

There is always a chance that more SNES Classic units will be offered for pre-order from now until release day. Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the next pre-order opportunity or in stock availability for the SNES Classic arises. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

The SNES Classic pre-order countdown will continue tomorrow. We have started the daily countdown with SNES Classic pre-order updates on August 16, right when the second half of August began. It will get more exciting as we get closer to the end of August. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic pre-order update.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-23 02:50:10am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is available for Pre-order

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Gamestop Price: n/a Availability: is in Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop.com Live

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop.com Live

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop.com Live

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop.com Live

11 hours ago, 3:39pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop: $79.99 SNES Classic Sold Out Through App

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop: $79.99 SNES Classic Sold Out Through App

11 hours ago, 3:32pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Imminent at GameStop

SNES Classic Pre-order Imminent at GameStop - Updates

12 hours ago, 2:40pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at GameStop Owned ThinkGeek

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at GameStop Owned ThinkGeek

12 hours ago, 2:38pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop.com Live

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop.com Live

11 hours ago, 3:39pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop: $79.99 SNES Classic Sold Out Through App

SNES Classic Pre-order at GameStop: $79.99 SNES Classic Sold Out Through App

11 hours ago, 3:32pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Imminent at GameStop

SNES Classic Pre-order Imminent at GameStop - Updates

12 hours ago, 2:40pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at GameStop Owned ThinkGeek

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at GameStop Owned ThinkGeek

12 hours ago, 2:38pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook