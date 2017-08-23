SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

This was a wild 24 hours with not much sleep. The SNES Classic went up for pre-order on Tuesday, August 22, starting at 1:10 am ET. Everything was going smoothly with the SNES Classic pre-order at Best Buy. The Tracker app users had about 30 minutes to place their pre-orders at bestbuy.com.

Next up was Amazon at 4:45 am ET. The SNES Classic was available for pre-order at amazon.com under a new listing, which threw off many SNES Classic hunters and inventory tracking services. The SNES Classic was listed as "Nintendo Digital Downloads/Game Trust Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition" on amazon.com. The listing has been removed after the Amazon sold out its pre-order inventory, which lasted 30 minutes.

Amazon did not impose a limited on the SNES Classic orders. Customers could order up to 30 units. It remains to be seen if Amazon will cancel multiple orders. We placed an order for 10 SNES Classic in the Amazon sale. In case they arrive at our offices we will have a big SNES Classic Giveaway at I4U News.

In hindsight, it was a wise decision by Best Buy to surprise people with the middle of the night SNES Classic pre-order. Even Amazon sneaky new listing is understandable when looking what happened to GameStop's online shop.

At 1 pm ET, GameStop.com started to melt and was later shut down completely for hours because of the SNES Classic pre-order. Patient customers managed to place pre-orders slowly through the GameStop shopping app. Once the online shop was back the $79.99 SNES Classic inventory was depleted and the four SNES Classic bundles starting at $99.99 sold out quickly too.

Even the high priced SNES Classic bundles that GameStop's geek store ThinkGeek was offering have sold out. During the GameStop online disaster, the retailer offered to take pre-orders in their physical stores. Many Nintendo fans jumped on that opportunity.

Walmart started to offer the SNES Classic pre-order also at 1 pm ET. The SNES Classic was sold out in about 5 minutes. It was gone so fast, that it's likely that a lot of shopping bots like the Tai Ding, which also wrecked havoc last year during NES Classic sales at Walmart were present.

The Target SNES Classic pre-order also started around the 1 pm ET time. Inventory lasted longer than at Walmart, with customers reporting to manage placing pre-orders even hours later as availability came and went. The Tracker app has sent multiple alerts during that time.

Nintendo named six official retailers that would offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. ToysRUs is part of the list, but the toy retailer backed out late Tuesday announced not to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. The announcement came as a Tweet saying: "We will not be doing pre-orders for the SNES Mini. They will be available in our stores on 9/29. We hope to see you then!"

24 hours after the SNES Classic pre-order started, the pre-order inventory at all retailers is sold out. GameStop even saw the need to post a banner (see above) on its home page, declaring that the SNES Classic is sold out.

There is a lot of anger in social media from people who missed out on the SNES Classic pre-order. It was certainly a mixed experience. People who had notifications from Tracker app and other service set to wake them up during the night had easy sailing and got their pre-orders done at Amazon and Best Buy.

The pre-order opportunities during daytime were a definite nightmare. It's time though to look forward. The next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic will be on September 29. Retailers will stock the SNES Classic in stores and online on release day.

Reseller offers of SNES Classic pre-orders are already listed on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30 day availability requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers to appear on August 29.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. Now we know what Nintendo understands under 'Late August.' Nintendo also announced on August 22 that the SNES Classic has a Rewind feature in games.

The official SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.

