 
 

Nintendo Shows Off SNES Classic Features In This Retro Ad

Posted: Aug 23 2017, 5:19am CDT

 

Nintendo has the desired deal when it comes to technical products on the market. The Switch gaming console is one of them. While the consumer base will always be hungry for more as far as Nintendo is concerned, a Super NES Classic Edition is coming out in September.

Marketing this to the populace had been part of the plan all along. A spanking new video clip showing the SNES Classic has emerged from the efforts. The gamer crowd is going head over heels in enthusiasm thanks to this scheme of newer games coming to the platform besides the older ones. 

Nintendo has now started a rewind system that has been termed Rare Replay. It allows fans to once again attempt handling any one of the 21 titles on the platform.

Those who want to preserve their data may use the Suspend Point feature. The retro trailer is the best. The video clip shows players being enabled to select a frame that can hover around the gameplay action on the screen.

The temper of the title is given a boost this way. Yet the official number of frames that will get made will still be an undecided entity.  

The most fascinating thing about it all is the release of Star Fox 2 which has never been released before. It would be a unique selling point for the platform.

This video dovetails with the coming of SNES Classic pre-orders. It was confirmed that they would arrive in August. The style adopted by the trailer shows a 90s era flavor.

While it may induce a return to those good old days for those born during that time, for others it will only be a quaint reminder of seeing something that occurred well before their time.

Watch below this fantastic new retro ad for SNES Classic.

This story may contain affiliate links.

